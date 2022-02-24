This War of Mine drops in price and 100% of sales will be used to support those affected in Ukraine

The studio responsible for the game launched a message against the war and asking for people’s support.

By Axel García / Updated February 24, 2022, 23:30 3 comments

Responding to the Russian invasion that is seriously affecting Ukraine at the moment, the company 11 bit studios released a statement asking for the help of the community. His well-known game, This War of Mine, will be discounted across all platforms for the next 7 days, and 100% of sales during this time will go to the Ukrainian Red Cross foundation as donation towards those affected in this country.

Let’s do everything to support the victims in Ukraine11 bit studios“We’re against of the Russian invasion in Ukraine”, pray the words of the study. “Words would be empty without a act with meaningand time is of the essence, so for the next 7 days, all proceeds from This War of Mine will go into a special foundation.”

“Let this message resonate with everything you know about this war and how wars kill people,” the studio continued. “Let us, players and developers together, do our best to to support to the victims in Ukraine”.

In case you don’t know, This War of Mine is a game of survival that covers a realistic and raw theme on the war. Controlling a group of survivors, the player must fight for shelter, food, and more, as the title reflects the horrific plight of those caught in the middle of a war.

The headquarters of 11 bit studios is located in Poland, so the team is quite close to the situation that Ukraine is experiencing. This War of Mine was a huge hit on PC and consoles, and the game was even part of an educational system that taught students about “emotions, truth, the struggle between good and evil, humanity, and suffering.”

More about: This War of Mine and 11 bit Studios.