This War of Mine raises about 700,000 dollars for Ukraine after lowering the price on all platforms

The 11 bit studios move was more than effective, so the studio will continue to raise money.

By Axel García / Updated March 4, 2022, 08:48 18 comments

Last week, Russia began its attack against Ukraine and 11 bit studios was one of the first to respond to the action. Did reducing the price of his popular game, This War of Mine, with the intention of sending the proceeds from sales to the Ukrainian Red Cross foundation. Today, the study claimed to have gathered close to $700,000 in the last 7 days.

we still need you11 bit studios“You are doing something great,” the study mentioned on social networks, asking the community to continue helping. Although 11 bit studios originally planned the help around downgrading This War of Mine by only a weekthe company shared that the offer will still be available and sales will continue to go to the country in need.

“The support gathered for Ukraine warms our hearts,” the studio continued. “But we still need you, please, don’t stopThe studio concluded its message by asking people to continue purchasing This War of Mine on all platforms where the game is available, without mentioning how much longer the current sale on the title will last.

It is worth mentioning that although other studios did not ask us to buy their games to send donations to Ukraine, 11 bit studios is not the largest company in the world and still has managed to gather a large amount of money, a figure that easily exceeds other studios with more funds.

Different studies decided to send other types of messages of solidarity towards Ukraine, as CD Projekt Redwho will stop selling their games in Russia, or EA Sports, who will remove the official Russian team from current FIFA games for an indefinite period.

More about: This War of Mine and 11 bit Studios.