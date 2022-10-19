This was how Messi dribbled Barcelona in Paris again

The Châtelet Theater where the Ballon d’Or was awarded. The ideal setting for a reunion with Messi that was not

They coincided in the gala of the Golden Ball of 2021, when Lionel Messi he won his seventh award, and the dome of the Barcelona Soccer Club, trying to approach him after the footballer’s bitter departure a few months ago, tried to greet him, but some stealthy movements by the Argentine star dislocated the Catalan leadership. This time the president John Laportahad announced with great fanfare that they would pay him a tribute in private, and the now PSG player ended up absent from the party, which he had not missed since 2006.

For a long time now, the Barcelona Board of Directors has been unifying a speech that began as moderate until last season and that was rising in tone last European summer, when Laporta gave an interview in which he teared up when assuming his “moral debt” with Messi, and the next day it was the coach, Xavi Hernández, who began to state publicly (it is not clear whether by his will or to please the leaders) that he would welcome the return of the Argentine by the end of the 2022 season /2. 3.

Messi ends his contract with him Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on June 30, but in the contract both give themselves the chance to extend it for another year, until June 30, 2024. the event that he returns”, the economic vice president Eduard Romeu had told Infobae past days.

Laporta, in a long interview he did on Friday barça tv, the official channel of Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​preferred to be moderate regarding the future and did not want to play on whether Messi can return or not from next July 1. “He is today a PSG player and we would not do anyone any favors, we have to respect him,” he said.

The president of Barcelona, ​​​​Joan Laporta, had a plan for Paris that was shipwrecked because he could not meet Messi

However, the president of Barcelona took advantage of the occasion to make a bombastic announcement: “On Monday I will see Messi in Paris, at the Ballon d’Or gala – while he smiled – and we will surely do something to recognize him as the best player in history. from Barcelona and we plan to give him a gift, a recognition, with some details, in private”.

A high-ranking Barcelona official told Infobae that “he is not aware” that there have been conversations until now between the club and Messi’s entourage, and Vice President Romeu had sent greetings to the footballer’s father, Jorge Messi, publicly and maintained that the Catalan entity is waiting for the player PSG “with open arms”.

The idea that Laporta had been repeating was to give Messi a present as “the best player in the history of Barcelona Football Club” in a short private meeting, taking advantage of the occasion, such as the failed one in 2021, when they approached to greet him and they did not succeed. , but again Rosario made a feint to the leaders and announced that something that had not happened since 2016 would be absent from the gala, and in which he was not among the first thirty footballers chosen for the “Golden Ball” for the first time in sixteen years.

Barcelona dreams of Messi’s return

On that occasion of the 2021 “Golden Ball” gala, Laporta tried to balance the impossibility of greeting Messi –taking advantage of the coincidence that the Argentine won the trophy and that Alexia Putellas, a player from the Catalan club, also won it- pointing out his emotion when Rosario, when he went to receive the award, remembered his past in his former club. “I thank you for remembering Barcelona in his speech -he indicated then- although the meeting has not taken place”.

The next occasion for a meeting at the “Le Chatelet” theater in Paris between Laporta and Messi (who bitterly left Barcelona in August 2021) was at the Ballon d’Or gala last Monday, when they were supposed to meet again although the Argentine was not nominated for the award, and taking advantage of the fact that Alexia Putellas y Gaviplayers of the club, were among the candidates, and later won, the awards for the best footballer of the year and the best Under 21, while Robert Lewandowski he won the Gerd Müller award as top scorer of the season.

“We, the culés, always have Messi in our collective memory and we remember that this Sunday – on October 16 – marks the eighteenth anniversary of his debut in Barcelona at the Estadio do Dragao, and we know everything his successful career and I know that Barcelona means a lot to him” -Laporta told barça tv-. We are very aware of it and in fact, there are many Barcelona fans who still wear their shirt”.

The possibility that Barcelona’s leaders are considering of Messi’s return for 2023/24 – today nuanced based on a more moderate strategy, always remembering that his pass belongs to PSG – is related, for some analysts, to a demand from the firm Nikewhich sponsors the team, so that a great star arrives in the next market and it was even stated that the Catalan club would already have one tied and is advancing steadily in hiring the Manchester United side, Diogo Dalot, while increasing the versions that striker Ferrán Torres would leave, for which the Catalan club paid 55 million euros to Manchester City.

Beyond the leadership acknowledgment that there is “a moral debt” with Messi or that the Barcelona Football Club “is his home”, the enormous tensions experienced in August 2021, when they told Messi’s father that they could not pay what was agreed as there was no agreement with the CVC consortium for the TV rights, and the footballer went to PSG crying, they persist.

Messi had already “liked” the images of the tie that Inter achieved at the Campo Nou, published by the striker of this team, Lautaro Martínez, on Instagram, and which meant the near elimination of Barcelona in the current UEFA Champions League, added to the phrase “Heart, personality and humility”.

The leadership of Barcelona, ​​​​which insists that if Messi left in a bad way “it was because the League deceived us with a contract that did not turn out what it seemed”, now believes that the best thing “will be to wait until the World Cup is over. You don’t have to rush things.” Everything indicates that it will be there when Messi decides if he stays at PSG, he goes to play in the MLS or returns to Barcelona, ​​something that seems far away today.

