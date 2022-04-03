This was Javier Aguirre’s debut with Mallorca on his return to Spanish football

Javier Aguirre, technical director of Mallorca in Spain. Photo: Twitter @chirilatino

Javier Aguirre debuted in the technical direction of Real Club Deportivo Mallorca with defeat against Getafe in what represented his return to Spanish football. The difference on the scoreboard was minimal thanks to Borja Mayoral’s goal, in a match corresponding to matchday 30 of The League. The squad the pirates fight to get out of the relegation places.

the return of The Basque Iberian football was not what was expected. “In the remaining nine games we have to get enough points to stay in the first (division). That is what I intend”, said the coach before the match. In the championship, the team is in eighteenth position with 26 points, which right now would cost them lose the category.

The value of defeat against Azulones is increased because they are a direct rival in the fight to get out of the bottom of the table. To the new club of the Mexican coach He then has eight games left to achieve the goal. Among his next rivals are Atlético de Madrid, Elche, Alavés, Barcelona, ​​Granada, Seville, Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna.

After being separated from the Rayados de Monterrey due to poor results just at the end of February, Aguirre did not wait too long to join a new project. The coach returns to football in Spain to continue extending his career on the European benches. At the club level, he is Spanish, the nationality of which he has managed the most clubs.

the path of Basque, however, has not focused solely on Spain as it has experience in soccer in Japan, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to Mexico. The rest of the clubs he has directed have been Al-Wahda Football Club, Atlante, Pachuca, Monterrey and the senior teams of Japan, Egypt and Mexico. The latter up to two times.

This has been the coach’s time in La Liga:

With the little reds It was perhaps the period of greatest relevance in Spanish football. Aguirre came to the old continent to direct for the first time with Osasuna, a team in which he remained for four seasons and which he led to play a Copa del Rey final (lost against Real Betis) and obtain a historic fourth place at finish the 2005-2006 season.

He arrived at the Madrid team in 2006 after having left a good feeling in his previous team. The Basque he was on the mattress bench for three seasons and among other things, he returned the club to the top of La Liga and to compete at the continental level after several years of not doing so (more than a decade).

In 2010, the Mexican joined the Hands in an unfavorable situation. In that season the club was last in the table, but by the end of the championship they managed to stay in the first division with a victory in the last game. The case has been investigated by the Spanish authorities on suspicion of match fixing, however, they have already determined that there was no such thing.

With the Parakeets the story was similar. The fight not to be relegated was not something new for Aguirre, who did achieve the goal in the two years he was as coach. In his first season he even got to fight for competitive positions in Europe after an important comeback in results. He was from 2012 to 2014.

In 2019, Javier arrived with the Pepineros again has the goal of saving the team from relegation. To the bad record of the Mexican, this time he did not achieve his task. Those led by Aguirre clung to the first division until the last day where their future was finally decided. The coach and Leganés decided not to continue their relationship after that.

