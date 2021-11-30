This was Messi’s effervescent arrival at the Ballon d’Or ceremony: the surprising look of his children

The culminating moment of the red carpet: Messi arrives at the gala

Not Tom Holland, the actor from the latest Spider Man saga, not his colleague Zendaya, not Lewandowski and his partner, or the Mbappé clan. The prominence of the red carpet on the outskirts of Theater of the Châtelet from Paris, where the Golden Ball, it was stolen Lionel Messi and his family. The 34-year-old Argentine forward was one of the last to arrive at the gala: he got out of a limousine with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and her three little children: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Beyond the glamorous outfit of the businesswoman, the detail that took all the flashes was the look of the heirs: dressed just like his dad, in a shiny suit, white shirt, and black fur; a song to tenderness. The only difference from its parent: the children wore white sneakers, while the Flea wore black shoes..

The landing of the PSG attacker It was the one that caused the most stir among the public who came to see the figures up close. In fact, as soon as they noticed that it was the Argentine, the fans sang the classic “Meeessi, Meeessi”. As the flashes flickered and Leo and company moved across the carpet, a shocking security operative surrounded them. In fact, The passion generated by Rosario caused one of the fences containing the fans to give way and some tried to approach it, which was prevented by the aforementioned agents.

In the midst of so much effervescence, the champion of America with the Argentine team greeted those who were shouting kindly with his hand, he took the photos of rigor and, when the microphone was approached, he did not issue a prior opinion, perhaps waiting for the resolution of the gala, and with experience in the field, accumulated from the six Ballons d’Or that he held until obtaining the seventh, bid in which he won against Robert Lewandowski.

The Messi family, in full: Leo, Antonela, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro were the most cheered (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

Moments later, the awards arrived in the trunk of a car: two Formula 1 drivers took them out of there and entered the theater: Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso. The appearance of the awards immersed the 2,500 present in the atmosphere of the award ceremony.

Already in the middle of the ceremony, Messi was also in the center of the scene for his memory of Maradona, in the tributes to Diego and Gerd Müller (in his case, who gave voice to the memory was Lewandowski). “I found out from my dad, I couldn’t believe it, it was terrible,” he said. “For the Argentines, it was the best,” he added. In the images, he wore a more casual look, with a blue jumpsuit, one more Messi from home, away from the brightness of the shocking suit that his children replicated at the gala.

