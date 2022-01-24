This was one of the hardest Star Wars scenes to recreate in LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

The TT Games team talks with 3DJuegos about the choice of missions in their new video game.

Each new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has served to fuel the spirits of Star Wars fans due to the enormous number of winks, characters and game situations that this new action adventure promises, whose maxim is to recreate the nine main films of the Star Wars universe. But with so much material to choose from, what has it been like working on a game as big as this?

Almost every scene in the movies is iconicTT Games3DJuegos has been able to chat with designer Chris Payne about this issue. “It’s always hard to choose what should and what shouldn’t be part of the game, because almost every scene from the Star Wars movies is iconic,” he says. “In Skywalker Saga we’ve had more freedom” because if something didn’t fit into a mission, it could be incorporated into ” the gigantic open world between levels”, adds the creative.

“This means we were able to zero in on specific scenes that inspired our design team to do some really cool things with some epic space battles, or stealth phases in Kijimi, then leaving players to complete other sections of the movies more freely by doing side tasks and exploring.”

Star Wars is a truly magical sagaTT GamesOver the years we have already seen great Star Wars games recreating some of the most memorable scenes from the movies, but what has been the most difficult to adapt in The Skywalker Saga? “I can’t speak for the entire team but if I’m talking about the content I’ve worked on, Rey’s matchup with herself in the cave of mirrors in Anch-To was a real challenge that we wanted to do something special with.” “.

“It’s very interesting. the most abstract scene in the movie and we had a lot of freedom to create something great. I think players will really enjoy the puzzles of this mission and I’m excited to see the reaction of the fans!”, adds Payne, who in this same interview also confirmed that humor will be key in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga .

Why Star Wars is so special

“It’s a truly magical saga.” This is how the TT Games creative describes the Star Wars saga, which is currently experiencing a great moment thanks to series such as The Mandalorian. “I have memories of watching Star Wars: Return of the Jedi on a video date when I was young, and then going to the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace was incredible,” says Payne. “I’ve always loved creature design, with all those amazing aliens and droids you could see in the background.”

“It felt like a real world with a classic fantasy story at the center of it all. So to have the opportunity to work on the design of the biggest Star Wars game we’ve made to date is incredible, and it feels unreal.” The designer acknowledges that you still sometimes “have to pinch yourself when you realize your day job requires preparing Luke Skywalker for the battle of Hoth!”

These statements come shortly after the release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was announced, which promises to embark fans on the greatest adventure ever in this legendary saga.

More about: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, TT Games, Star Wars and LEGO.