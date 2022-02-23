This was Rafael Nadal’s debut at the Acapulco Open 2022

Rafa Nadal fascinated the Mexican public as he achieved a comfortable victory in his debut in Acapulco (Video: ESPN)

Rafael Nadal back to Mexican Tennis Open Acapulco 2022 and it premiered with a forceful victoria before the American contestant Denis Kudla. The Mexican public surrendered to the fifth best tennis player in the world and acclaimed each of his acts; In the last set the fans applauded Nadal’s resounding victory.

The Spanish tennis player competed in the ATP 500 category; he needed just one hour, 16 minutes and 34 seconds to defeat the American 6-3 (first set), 6-2 (second set) in the first round of the tennis championship.

Nadal had a quiet start to the tournament; he broke in the fourth game of the first set and in the third of the second set, from which he held off a rival who entered the main draw as lucky loser on replacing his compatriot Rallue Opelkaand he didn’t even have any breaking chances against him, as Nadal dominated the entire contest.

Nadal had a quiet start to the tournament; he broke in the fourth game of the first set (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

The experience of the Spanish athlete made him dominate the round, consequently cornered Denis Kudla, who did not have a great opportunity to turn the score around and played at Nadal’s pace. Although he managed to make a few points, they were not enough to defeat him.

From the first set Rafa beat Denis Kudla’s racket and as the round progressed he knew how to take advantage of his talent to take a victory and make his return to Acapulco a successful one.

It should be noted that the American tennis player entered the last resort as his compatriot Reilly Opelka left the competition days before the competition began. Opelka argued accumulated fatigueso he gave up the opportunity to face Rafael Nadal, so Denis Kudla entered, who had just been eliminated in the qualy by the German Daniel Altmaier.

Nadal debuted with a victory at the 2022 Mexican Open (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Rafa won 96% of the points with the first serve and took advantage of Kudla’s unforced errors to access round of 16, a phase in which he will face the American Stefan Kozlov next Wednesday, February 23. Kozlov eliminated the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, 7-6, 5-7, 6-3 in the first qualifiers.

Ehe ATP 500 in Acapulco has been a category dominated by Nadal since his first appearance in the Mexican Open of 2005on 2013 repeated the feat and 2020 was the last time he won the tournament; If he conquers it this year, he will reach his compatriot David Ferrer and the Austrian Thomas Muster as the top winners of titles, with four titles each.

Shortly before the triumph of the manacorí, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, first seeded, defeated the Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-4 and the Italian Matteo Berrettini left before the American Tommy Paul. Medvedev will face Spanish Pablo Andújar in the round of 166-0, 6-1 winner of Mexican Alejandro Hernandez.

The 35-year-old Mallorcan returned to Aztec lands after he was left out in 2021 due to a back injury that afflicted him (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Nadal arrived in Mexico on February 17, the organizers of the Mexican Open They made their arrival known through social networks.

The 35-year-old Mallorcan returned to Aztec lands after he was left out in 2021 due to a back injury that afflicted him. In this edition, which will be disputed between the February 21 and 26Nadal is considered one of the favorites to win and historically he is one of those spoiled by the Mexican fans.

