This was the appearance of Canelo Álvarez in the first trailer for Creed III

After becoming the first Mexican boxer to win an undisputed championship, Saul Canelo Álvarez will make his foray onto the big screen in a movie related to the sport he plays. In the midst of the expectation for her participation, the trailer was released Creed IIIa film that is part of the saga started by Sylvester Stallone like Rocky Balboa, and the Mexican monopolized one of the paintings.

Through the official social networks of the film, the primer trailer five months after its theatrical release. Just 10 seconds after starting, Canelo Álvarez he appeared in one of the scenes together with his wife Fernanda Gómez on what appears to be a red carpet. Beyond the ephemeral appearance of the Tapatio, no further details about his role were released.

In the painting, the Mexican appears posing together with the actor and director of the film Michael B. Jordan, who will give life to Adonis Johnson Creedas well as Tessa Thompson, in the role of the protagonist’s wife, that is, Bianca Creed. A third actress involved in the scene was her daughter Amara Creedwho was born in the delivery of the film Creed II.

It is worth mentioning that the participation of the undisputed 168-pound champion in the feature film had been confirmed since September 2022. On the eve of the third fight between the Mexican and Gennady Golovkin for the super middleweight belts, actor Michael B. Jordan shared, on his verified Instagram account, a couple of stories from the meeting with Canelo Alvarez during filming.

“Running the legend by herself. Canelo Alvarez in Creed III. I can’t wait for the world to see it on March 3rd. A star inside and outside the ring. Welcome to the family. Good luck this weekend”, was the message issued by the actor and director along with the images that the boxer himself shared before entering the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The film, whose premiere is scheduled for March 3, 2023, will tell the story of friendship and Adonis rivalry with Damien Anderson (played by Jonathan Majors), who was his childhood friend but will seek dethrone him from his position in boxing. The antagonist’s motive for taking away his legacy is the supposed responsibility that Apollo Creed’s son had for his partial stay in prison.

Michael B. Jordan went to the T-Mobile Arena to support Canelo Álvarez against Golovkin (Photo: Joe Camporeale/REUTERS)

According to the information provided in the preview, the friends meet again a week after Anderson served an 18-year prison sentence. Although the meeting seems cordial, and the ex-convict goes to train at Creed’s gym, his real goal is to show that he has better qualities and level than his old childhood friend.

Unlike the previous two installments, the cast does not include the name of Sylvester Stallone, who began the story as an enemy of Apollo, the father of Adonis, although as the films went by he became his best friend. On the other hand, the Rocky Balboa role in the Creed deliveries it had been that of mentor and coach of the new protagonist.

Although the appearance of the Mexican in the film will be his big screen debut, it is not the first time that he participates in a production. It is worth mentioning that she participated, along with Fernanda Gómez, in the video “Before the world ends” of Residentas well as in the “Treehouse of Horror XIV” chapter of The Simpson.

