This was the bad start of the Argentines in the Australian Open: Delbonis, Coria, Bagnis and Etcheverry were eliminated

*Federico Coria could not with Gael Monfils and fell in three sets

It was not a good start for the Argentines in the Australian Open. The first Grand Slam of the year did not sit well with the albiceleste delegation, which on the first day was left without four of its representatives. Is that Federico Delbonis, Federico Coria, Facundo Bagnis and Tomas Etcheverry they had their presentations with defeats in Melbourne after the scandal that starred the number 1 in the world and maximum champion, Novak Djokovic.

the azuleno Delbonis (42nd) battled 3 hours and 58 minutes en en court 17 before the Spanish Peter Martinez (61st), who won by 7-6 (15), 3-6, 6-4 and 6-2; while Rosario Coria (64th) barely lasteds 1 hour and 35 minutes in front of the french Gael Monfils, seeded seventeenth and fourth-finalist in 2016, winner in running sets 6-1, 6-1 and 6-3.

*Delbonis lost a tough battle with Martinez

What’s more, Facundo Bagnis (71st) fought for 4 hours and 37 minutes against the Chilean Christian Garin, sixteenth favourite, came back from the first two sets of the match but fell in the fifth and last to round off a loss by 3-6, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) and 3-6.

*The Andean classic went to Garin

Finally, the other Argentine who said goodbye was the debutant from La Plata Etcheverry (129th), coming from the previous classification and defeated by the Spanish Pablo Carreno Busta (19th) by 6-1, 6-2 and 7-6 (2).

* The end came to the platense in the main draw

The Australian Open is being played within the framework of a new wave of COVID-19, so the capacity in the main stadiums has a limit of 50%, according to the updated restrictions reported last Thursday by the organizers. Additionally, face masks are mandatory for all attendees except when eating or drinking, and there are density limits of one person per two square meters at covered hospitality venues. Tennis Australia (TA) reported that the capacity limit only applies to ticket sales at Center Court, Rod Laver Arena, and Margaret Court Arena.

The great absentee in the men’s picture is without a doubt Roger Federer, who is still recovered from his injury and, after what happened with Nole, will hope that Nadal does not consecrate himself, because at the moment the three of them have the mark of 20 Grand Slam trophies. Other figures that will not be present are the Swiss Stan Wawrinka, the Austrian Dominic Thiem y the canadian Milos Raonic. On the female side, Serena and Venus Williams will not participate either, as will the Argentine Nadia Podoroska.

The preview of the Open was overshadowed by the scandal of Djokovic, winner of nine titles in Melbourne, including the last three editions. The Serbian came to Australia with a medical exemption granted by the tournament organizers citing having had COVID-19 on December 16. But when his flight landed, border agents revoked the visa and sent him to a migrant detention center in Melbourne.

His team of lawyers managed to get a judge to reverse the decision last Monday, due to a procedural error during his interrogation at the airport. However, after having found errors in his travel declaration presented to the authorities, in which he admitted having been in Spain and giving an interview to the newspaper The Team knowing that he was positive for coronavirus, a room of judges of the Federal Court decided unanimously the visa cancellation of the tennis player by the Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke.

