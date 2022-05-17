This was the brutal blow of Eden Hazard that caused a double fracture to Carlos Akapo in Cádiz-Real Madrid

The Belgian had a strong tackle on Carlos Akapo but only earned the yellow card. His rival ended with a double fracture

After his operation, Eden Hazard returned to play for Real Madrid. After several injuries that sidelined him and in a team full of substitutessince he was crowned champion on the last date and while he is psyching himself up for the Champions League final, coach Carlo Ancelotti chose to give continuity to those who are not usually starters, the belgian had a correct meeting as a visitor against Cádizwho with the tie still dreams of salvation.

However, what stood out of the match that ended 1-1 due to goals from Mariano, for Merengue at five minutes, and Rubén Sobrino, leveled at 37 ‘, It was a brutal kick from Eden Hazard that caused a double fracture to Carlos Akapo. The 29-year-old Hispanic-Equatorial Guinean soccer player showed the consequences left by the tremendous blow and that will take him away from the playing fields for several weeks.

The medical report showed that the Cádiz defender He suffered a fracture of the second and third metatarsals of his right foot. The striking thing was that the referee Mateu Lahoz hardly booked the Belgian, who was still worried after the impact on Akapo’s right foot. The action occurred at 29 minutes of the complement, after an exit in defense of Madrid. At that moment, Carlos Akapo tried to finish off the goal at the door of the area and ended up hitting the hazard blocks that came later and left the plate.

“Thanks to the people who have been concerned. I have the 2nd and 3rd meta broken. Now it’s time to recover and die next weekend “, wrote on his Instagram story Akapo, assuming that he will try to play however the last game of the season takes place. Despite his desire, it is estimated that the Hispanic-Equatorial Guinean soccer player will not arrive at the game as a visitor against Alavés, who is already relegated. Cádiz must win and hope that Mallorca (visits Osasuna) or Granada (receives Espanyol) do not do so to ensure permanence in the top flight.

Carlos Akapo showed how his foot turned out after Eden Hazard’s slam. He also shared the x-ray confirming the double fracture (@akapo5)

the belgian striker Eden Hazardback after his operation a few days ago, “stays” at Real Madrid Madrid next season, announced his coach Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday at a press conference. “We haven’t talked about it. His plan is clear: he stays and he does it with motivation because he has not had a good time in recent years and he wants to show his quality. He stays to show his quality.” Ancelotti said.

After returning to collective training on Tuesday after an operation, which consisted of removing in March the titanium plate that had kept his right fibula since November 2019, Hazard, with a contract until June 2024, was able to play a few minutes before the end of the season , which was his goal.

“There are many games, there is fatigue, there will be rotations although this year there have not been many. Everyone can have their chances. Being a starter in a great team is very complicated for everyone, not just for the players who play less”, he explained.

Hazard, 31, will thus be able to star in his great return to the Bernabéu on the last day of the League, on Sunday June 22 against Betis. And he will be an important reinforcement for Ancelotti with a view to the Champions League final in Paris, on Saturday May 28 against Liverpool. Hazard could also reappear with the Belgian team for matches against the Netherlands (June 3), Poland (June 8 and 14) and Wales (June 11) in the Nations League.

Coming from Chelsea in 2019 for €115 million ($119.7 million), Eden Hazard has missed 74 games in three seasons at Real Madrid. This campaign, he has a goal and two assists in 23 games in all competitions.

