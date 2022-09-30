This was the crash of the DART spacecraft against the asteroid to try to divert it from its course, according to the Hubble and Webb telescopes

Hubble and Webb Observed the Collision of the Dart Mission

Mankind’s first attempt to try to deflect an asteroid with the dart mission was followed by millions of people around the world who couldn’t believe how a ship hit a celestial body millions of kilometers from Earth.

But there were not only human eyes behind that historic event. NASA directed the “looks” of its two most important telescopes to observe how the impact was: the veteran Hubble and the brand new James Webb. A collision of which each one has given their own vision with spectacular images.

This is also the first time that both telescopes have observed the same celestial target at the same time.. The DART spacecraft was launched at a speed of 23,000 kilometers per hour (6.6 kilometers per second) towards the asteroid Dimorphos, to slightly modify its orbit around a larger asteroid, Didymos. These observations are not only an operational milestone for each telescope, but there are also key scientific questions related to the composition and history of our solar system that researchers can explore by combining the capabilities of the two telescopes.

The DART mission is part of a novel “planetary defense” test that should better protect humanity from a potentially devastating collision with a cosmic object.

“The joint observations of Webb and Hubble will allow us to know the nature of the surface of Dimorphos, the amount of material ejected by the collision and the speed of the impact. and expulsion of material into space”, explained the European Space Agency (ESA) in a statement. Additionally, observing the impact across a wide range of wavelengths between Webb and Hubble will reveal the size distribution of particles in the expanding dust cloud, helping to determine whether it ejected many large chunks or mostly fine dust.

All this will allow us to understand to what extent the kinetic impact of DART can modify the orbit of an asteroid, in the event that one day it is necessary to protect the Earth. Webb observed the impact site before and after for five hours. Its near-infrared camera (NIRCam) shows a tight, compact core, with plumes of material appearing as wisps moving away from the impact center. “I have nothing but tremendous admiration for the people at Webb Mission Operations who made this happen,” said lead researcher Cristina Thomas from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. “We have been planning these observations for years, then in detail for weeks, and I am tremendously happy that this has come to fruition.”

Scientists plan to continue observing the asteroid in the coming months with Webb’s various instruments, that will give data on its chemical composition. Hubble also made observations before impact and 15 minutes after impact to take images of the crash in visible light. The ejection of material caused by DART on the surface of Dimorphos appears to Hubble as rays extending from the body of the asteroid. With images from Hubble, which has been in service for more than 30 years, astronomers estimate that the brightness of Didymos, the name of the binary asteroid system, tripled after the crash. Scientists are “especially intrigued” as to why that brightness then remained stable, even eight hours after impact.

Hubble will observe Dimorphos about 10 more times over the next three weeks, allowing it, as the ejecta cloud expands and fades, to get a more complete picture of the material’s expansion from ejection to disappearance. The best scientific answers to what happened with Dimorphos will not arrive until the hera missionfrom ESA, does not reach the asteroid, towards which it is planned to depart in 2024. However, it is scheduled to arrive at its destination in 2026.

For now, Hubble will rest as far as DART is concerned. James Webb will instead launch his Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) and Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec). Thus, they hope to better understand the composition of the asteroid. There are still many questions to answer.

Image of the impact taken by the tiny Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging of Asteroids (LICIACube) spacecraft

Before crashing into the asteroid Dimorphos, the DART spacecraft released a tiny craft built by the Italian Space Agency to photograph the historic moment with two cameras.

the tiny spaceship Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging of Asteroids (LICIACube), He immediately sent his first photos of the impact about 11 million kilometers away, which reached Earth about three hours later. The images include a before-and-after comparison of the Didymos asteroid system, as well as photos of glowing debris surrounding Dimorphos. Both cameras on board LICIACube are represented with names that allude to two of the main characters from the movie Star Wars. The LICIACube Explorer Imaging for Asteroid (LEIA) camera can shoot with higher resolution but only captures black and white images, while LICIACube Unit Key Explorer (LUKE) It wears red, green and blue color filters and can observe a wider field of vision.

On Monday, before the crash, the little spotter took off from DART at a safe distance. It then flew past the impact site about three minutes later, taking photos all the way. LICIACube also took images of the other side of Dimorphos, in front of the crash site. Now, LICIACube is Italy’s first deep space mission, navigating deep space while slowly transmitting its images back to Earth.

Hubble and Webb Space Telescope views of the asteroid crash (NASA)

