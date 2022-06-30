This was the departure of Luis “Furby” Martínez from TUDN

For more than two decades, the sports journalist was part of the Televisa sports network.

Recently one of the members of the chain of TUDN said goodbye to the channel, it’s about Luis Martinezbetter known as the Furby. During the broadcast of Contact sports the sports journalist said goodbye to the company and thanked the years he accumulated in the company Televisa.

It was the night of Tuesday June 28 when the sports commentator had his last broadcast in TUDN. In the last minutes of the program, the production surprised him with a video special in which they recapitulated the most memorable moments of the reporter.

Because the journalist started his career when he still existed televised sports, the company rescued its first notes for the different programs in which it collaborated. From jokes, first reports to his most recent coverage, they made up the tribute.

as soon as louis El Furby He saw what the television station had prepared and was moved by the detail because the camera captured the reaction of the sports journalist and it was appreciated how he held back some tears.

Luis “Furby” Martínez resigned from TUDN (Photo: Twitter/@LuisElFurby)

At the end of the recording, Carlos Zar Aguilarstarred in an applause to praise his microphone partner and introduced a special guest who was in charge of dedicating a farewell message to the Furby.

Guillermo protectionbetter known as memo protection, was the one who arrived on the set and was in charge of giving a speech with which he recognized his colleague. He explained that for more than 20 years shared different coverages, among which the Super Bowl.

“For more than two decades we have had the privilege of sharing day-to-day with you, not only because you are an extraordinary professional, but also a better person. More than a friend, you are a brother to all of us in TUDN”, Began Memo Schutz.

Luis Martínez was one of the reporters who collaborated with Javier Sahagún, a commentator who died in October 2021 (Photo: Twitter/@LuisElFurby)

The sports analyst regretted the departure of his colleague as he explained: “And although it will not be the same, nor Contactni +Deporteni The Play, or anything we do; Super Bowl coverage and much more.”

Finally, the journalist from TUDN I wish him well: “It’s a great opportunity for you and I know that you will continue to shine even more than you are going to do”. The reporter tried to hold back his tears because the way he TUDN he said “goodbye” caused him melancholy.

With a broken voice and holding back tears, the now former collaborator of TUDN article: “An honor, extraordinary, keep breaking it, thank you very much to all”. Shortly after his words, his co-workers hugged him again to see him off.

The “Furby” participated in different coverage with Televisa Deportes and TUDN (Photo: Twitter/@LuisElFurby)

Until now, the sports journalist did not explain the reasons for his departure, nor did he say what his new destination would be in sports journalism. Throughout his career in televised sports participated in different coverages; from Olympic Games to World Cups.

One of the most outstanding moments of his career is that he was present at the Mexico vs. Holland match of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, he was in charge of having the details and details of the Mexican National Team in that world cup. He also stood out for his collaboration with Javier Sahagunformer chronicler of the fights WWEin which he conducted various interviews and coverage.

One of them was the one he made to Randy Orton en 2009in that interview what stood out the most is that the American fighter attacked the Furby. Despite how violent the image seemed, the production let Orton will perform his show with the reporter from televised sports.

