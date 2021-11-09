This was the emotional presentation of Xavi as Barcelona’s new coach

Xavi Hernández signed a contract until June 2024 (Reuters)

After many twists and turns in negotiations with the Qatari leaders of Al Sadd, finally Xavi Hernández became the coach of FC Barcelona After spending 17 seasons at the club as a footballer, in which he became the player with the most games played in history (767), only behind Lionel Messi (778).

On November 6, the culé institution made its signing and began to fill its page and social networks with photos, videos and texts referring to the arrival of the legendary former midfielder culé to the substitute bank, a contract with which Joan Laporta hopes to reverse the bad moment that the club is going through.

Today, two days later, the Barça entity officially presented Xavi Hernández, who signed a contract until June 2024 after all the parties involved managed to agree on his departure from Al Sadd.

The Camp Nou received Xavi Hernández (Reuters)

About 10 thousand fans were present at the Camp Nou, which opened its doors around 10:30 GMT, to receive with hope the new coach who, in an interview prior to the start of the event with Barça TV, said: “I will give up my life to make this work.”

Around 1:30 p.m. (local time), and after a short delay, Xavi felt the heat of the fans again of Barcelona when leaving the tunnel of changing rooms in the middle of the songs that he knew how to hear during his long career as a footballer culé. Under the Barcelona anthem, the former midfielder again stepped onto the Camp Nou accompanied by Joan Laporta.

“Thank you. I don’t want to get excited, but I’m very excited. I got goosebumps. As I have already said here, we are the best club in the world and I will work very hard to meet expectations. Barcelona cannot be tied or lost, you have to win every game. Thank you very much and visit Catalonia ”, was his first speech before the fans.

“We are in a difficult situation as a club, economically and sportingly, and we need them more than ever”Xavi asked the fans who at all times showed their happiness for the new hire.

Subsequently, the top manager and the new coach went to a desk that was located on the side of the stage to stamp their signatures on the contract that unites the former soccer player with the entity until June 2024. A detail that had never been done with any coach in the past.

Xavi was photographed with Laporta in his presentation (Reuters)

After his presentation at the Camp Nou, Xavi went to the room Ricard Maxens together with the main Barça executives (Laporta, vice president Rafa Yuste and sports director Mateu Alemany) to give your first press conference as the new coach of Barcelona.

The most outstanding phrases of the press conference

“I am very excited by how the fans have received me. Very excited and eager to start. I know it is a difficult moment, but the desire, the ambition has to make us go up. I want to convey positivism and demand. We are Barça and we have to try to be the best club in the world. We fear that we will return to the fans. Thanks to the fans and the club ”.

“Being compared to Guardiola is a success. He is the best coach in the world. I know the pressure and we have to demand ourselves ”.

On the large number of injuries: “We are worried like everyone at the club. We will try to ensure that all players are available for the maximum number of matches. We have to talk to the club and get them back ”.

“My idea as a coach is to help them. There is a lot of pressure and I can see that. It is difficult to manage being a Barça player. It is not about being tough, but about helping them ”.

Xavi will have a very difficult task on the Barcelona bench (Reuters)

On Lionel Messi: “If it was bad for me not to train him, like Eto’o or Ronaldinho. He congratulated me with a joking tone as always for coming back ”.

-Responds Laporta-: “We reached an agreement with Al-Sadd and both parties did our part. The figures of the contracts are spoken with personality. Xavi and the club did our part to terminate the contract. The League looks at everything with a magnifying glass. If you now review this operation, we have already done it. We don’t have much salary margin, but we still have. Let’s hope La Liga sees it as we do ”.

“On the signings we are going to assess it with the club and decide. It is early, but we are going to work hard to try to strengthen the team. In any market you have to be vigilant and it is always an opportunity ”.

“For me Dembelé in his position can work to be the best footballer in the world. But you must work, you must feel happy, you must be comfortable. But he has the conditions to be the best player in the world. It has spectacular conditions. It depends on him. Its renewal is a priority for me ”.

“The first two times that Barcelona came, in January, we didn’t feel it, both at a family level and myself, I needed more margin. Then it was in summer, there was an election in between, and there was a lot of uncertainty, it was not the time. Then Jan (Laporta) called me, I have always said that he is the best president in the history of Barça. I know that he is a man who goes to face, and now was the moment ”.

On dealing with the referents: “It’s the same, the ones I know are the ones I’m going to push the most. I know them, I know what foot they wear, I see it as an advantage, I know Gerard, spark plug, Jordi, Ter Stegen and Sergi, they have to pull the car. They are one more and they start from scratch ”.

“Yes, it is true that they offered me to be with Brazil. First I was going to be Tite’s assistant and after the World Cup, I was going to grab the national team, but my idea was to come to Barça ”.

Xavi signed the contract inside the Camp Nou (Reuters)

“I have a friendly relationship with all the captains and with Ter Stegen I have a very good relationship, I have already spoken with several of them and they are the ones who have to help us and help the young people. There are times when we will have a hard time and they have to have that spiritual leadership. We will give them a lot of power in the dressing room “

“We have a generation of young, very young. You have to help them because every game is a final. We have a very good generation, but they are very young. They have to feel happy, Riqui, Ansu, Nico, Gavi, Mingueza … we hope they enjoy training and perform ”.

After Monday’s intense day, Xavi Hernández will get to work immediately. Tuesday morning will star in his first training in charge of the squad, which will have several absences as a result of the FIFA dates and casualties due to injury.

The historic former captain culé will have several days to prepare his debut match against him Spanish in what will be the derby of Catalonia, agreed for November 20. Unfortunately, for that encounter you will not be able to count on key players like Ansu Fati, Pedri, Kun Afuero, Piqué and Ousmane Dembelé, among others.

