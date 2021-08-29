This was the entry of Lionel Messi into PSG: confusion in the exchange with Neymar and ovation from the stadium

The time has come. Lionel Messi started a new stage in his career, now with the París Saint-Germain (PSG) after having completed its cycle in the Barcelona. This Sunday, in the victory against Reims, the forward was substituted by decision of the technical staff of Mauricio Pochettino and in the 65th minute he jumped onto the playing field to start writing a new story.

By that time the Parisian team was already winning 2-0 by the two goals of Kylian Mabppé and at the time of the modifications there was a confusing moment. The Argentine, along with Ander Herrera they were ready to go in instead of Neymar and of Georginio Wijnaldum, but the referee did not allow the changes to be made and there was uncertainty on the court.

It is that the two footballers who were going to leave approached the lime line, but the judge gave the order for play to resume before the modifications were finalized. Fortunately for PSG, the home team could not take advantage of the disorder and that attack did not create any danger against Keylor Navas’ goal.

Once the ball was out of bounds, the referee gave the order and what everyone expected happened. With the number 30 on my back Messi hugged with Neymar and before the rain of applause and the ovation of the public, he entered the field to add his first minutes as a soccer player of the PSG.

According to reports, Neymar offered his friend to wear the number 10, but the 34-year-old from Rosario rejected it and chose to wear 30 (intended for goalkeepers or players who are part of the subsidiary team that has a first-class club in France) . La Pulga decided to wear a very special number for him, since it was the first he used when the Dutch Frank Rijkaard raised him to the professional squad of Barcelona for the 2004-2005 season, his first in the highest category of Spanish football.

Messi added his first minutes at PSG (Reuters)

The Argentine’s debut was made to wait as the coaching staff decided to take care of him in the first few days since the forward had come to enjoy an extended vacation with his family. After so much delay and speculation, this Sunday against Reims The flea He put on the jacket of the French team and added a few minutes with his new teammates. Although, the fans were left with the desire to see him together with the Brazilian, with whom he formed a great partnership in the Barcelona.

Messi’s last official match was on July 11, when the Argentine team defeated Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana stadium in the final of the Copa América. After that, he took vacations to Rosario, Miami, the Dominican Republic and Ibiza. When it seemed that he was going to renew his link with Barcelona, ​​the inconvenience due to the salary cap imposed by La Liga led the Catalan club to make the decision to dispense with his services and then he moved to Paris.

After this meeting, the Rosario, along with his teammates Di María and Leandro Paredes, will get on a plane to travel to South America and join Lionel Scaloni’s training for the qualifying commitments of the Argentine team. The Albiceleste team will play on Thursday against Venezuela, on Sunday the 5th they will visit Brazil and on Thursday the 9th they will host Bolivia.

The next presentation of the PSG It will be at the Parc des Princes in front of the Clermont on Sunday, September 12. If there are no inconveniences, La Flea would be a starter in that meeting. However, all the lights will be on on the first duel of the Champions League against him Witches in Belgium on September 15 for the first date of Group A in which they are also the Manchester City and RB Leipzig, one of the great surprises of the last years of German football.

