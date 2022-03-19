This was the fall of the Argentine polo player Clemente Zavaleta during the Palm Beach Open

Concern in the world of sports: the fall of the polo player Clemente Zavaleta



The world of sport is experiencing moments of deep concern. These are very difficult and crucial hours in the life of Clemente ZavaletaArgentine polo player and son of one of the golden tripletswho this Thursday starred in a resounding fall from his horse in a game in Palm Beach (Florida) and had to be hospitalized urgently. A serious accident that left him 15 minutes unconscious and caused several injuries that required two surgeries.

Recently, the images of the action that caused the emergency hospitalization of Corchito Zavaleta, who had to be rushed by helicopter to a nearby medical center. In the video you see that his horse loses stability in the dispute with a rival and both end up on the ground. He got the worst of it.

Zavaletawho was playing for the Canadian team Frederick Mannixcalled Joytogether with the Argentines Agustin Merlos and Juan BolliniHe is visibly sore. His teammates and team players Catamount –made up of Pablo Pieres, Ignacio Novillo Astrada, Victorino Ruiz Jorba and Scott Devon– quickly approached with concern.

Clemente Zavaleta, an Argentine polo player, suffered an accident during a match in the United States.

Corchito He arrived at the hospital on time to be treated. The official medical report indicated that he has a clot in the head next to one brainstem injury, while a lung bled and several ribs were fractured. The specialists had to drain the areas and put him into a coma to proceed with last night’s operation, which was successful.

During the last hours he underwent surgery again to decompress the area. His status is reserved but, as he was able to find out Infobaehe is stable: for these hours they are constantly monitoring his blood pressure and evaluating his evolution minute by minute.

The match in which Zavaleta suffered this serious accident was suspended at the time they equaled 3-3 In a second chukker. This match was played within the framework of the World Polo Leaguea 26-goal handicap, in the high season in the United States.

Clemente Zavaleta is the son of the former polo player of the same name and María Emilia Fernández Rousse, a member of the Golden Triplets

His father, also called Clemente Zavaleta (married 40 years ago to triplet María Emilia), was a polo player and works as manager in the Alegría organization, which is based in Buenos Aires and on North American soil. At the Triple Crown in Argentina, Corchito is a regular protagonist with 7 goals of valorization His positions on the field are number 3 (playmaker) or back (defender).

His mother, the singer and actress María Emilia Fernández Roussewill travel in the next few hours to United States to accompany the polo player 36 years. She was on vacation with her sisters and her mother in the town of Mar de Cobo, province of Buenos Aires.

