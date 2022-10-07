This was the first day of activities for Checo Pérez during the Japanese Grand Prix

Sergio Pérez during the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The Japanese Grand Prix is back after two years of absence in the calendar of the formula 1. The return of one of the most iconic events in sport materialized with the launch of the first training sessions on the circuit of Suzuka. The Mexican Sergio Perez He maintained a good performance in which collecting data was the main objective with his team.

The rain that occurred in the Japanese country was the main factor that the 20 drivers on the grid took into account since the conditions on the asphalt were conditioned by it. On board the RB18, Czech played a discreet performance during the first free practice (FP1) where was placed as the tenth fastest time. His teammate at Red Bull Racing and reigning champion Max Verstappen achieved sixth and Fernando Alonso first.

For the second session, the Mexican considerably improved his performance despite the fact that on one of his laps he overbraked, and went off track into the gravel. However, with the wet circuit, he was a constant in most single-seaters. Pérez marked the fourth best stopwatch in the second free practice, while Verstappen the third. Russell and Hamilton, from Mercedes, were the leaders.

Sergio Pérez during the first free practice of the Japanese GP. Photo: F1

Japan GP 2020 and 2021: The races have been cancelled.

2019 Japanese GP: Eighth place with Racing Point.

2018 Japanese GP: Seventh place with Force India.

2017 Japanese GP: Seventh place with Force India.

2016 Japanese GP: Seventh place with Force India.

2015 Japanese GP: Twelfth place with Force India.

2014 Japanese GP: 10th place with Force India.

2013 Japanese GP: Fifteenth place with McLaren.

Japanese GP 2012: Retirement with Sauber.

2011 Japanese GP: Eighth place with Sauber.

“Suzuka is a unique circuitthe track is super special, especially the first sector, and it is, without a doubt, one of the best in the world. The level of risk that you must be willing to take is very high, there are no loopholes and if you make a mistake things can get complicated very quickly (…) I have never been on the podium at Suzukaso it would be great if I can do it on Sunday”, declared the Mexican.

Pérez currently occupies the third place at the World Cup with 235 pointsjust two less than the Monegasque Charles Leclerc one place above.

FP3 and session of classification: October 7 at 10:00 p.m. and October 8 at 1:00 a.m., respectively.

Carrera: October 09 at 00:00 hours.

The highest category of motorsport has already played 17 of the 22 dates on the calendar. With five races to go, the championship seems to have been decided with an imminent course in both the Drivers and Constructors. Max Verstappen, consolidated at the top of the standings, has an advantage of more than 100 points over his closest rival. Red Bull Racing is in a similar situation, but with even greater superiority, almost 140 units.

