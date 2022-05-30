This was the hair-raising accident of Mick Schumacher at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix: the car broke in two

* Mick Schumacher’s accident in Monaco

The tension took over Formula 1 at the Monaco Grand Prixwhose start was delayed due to the rain and when the race started everyone took precautions to avoid incidents, but alternatives came as the competition ran and the most serious one occurred on lap 27, when Mick Schumacher had a spectacular accident in which his Haas broke in two, but the 23-year-old German driver got out under his own power. The race was neutralized in order to remove the remains of the vehicle and accommodate the fenders.

The Kaiser’s son came with a good rhythm, since he was one of the first to put intermediate tires on him for wet floors. This allowed him to have better grip on the track, which he dried up. That is why the German later opted for dry floor tires (hard compound) and also had a good step.

But in the aforementioned round, the Teuton lost control of his car, got confused and crashed into the guardrail, bounced to the track, did two spins and ended up hitting the Tecpro defenses and there his car broke. The images paralyzed the hearts and more when the transmission for a few seconds did not show what was happening.

The moment of impact of Mick Schumacher against the defenses (REUTERS / Christian Bruna)

But when Mick was seen getting out of the car, peace came over everyone. The rear axle became detached from the rest of the car and reminded the terrible crash of Romain Grosjean in Bahrain 2020, when his Haas also broke, but with the consequence of escaping the flames and beyond burns on his hands he can tell. In fact, the Frenchman runs the Indianapolis 500 this Sunday. Something similar happened with the Irish John Watson in Italy 1981, when he crashed his McLaren at Monza, but there was no fire in that crash and the driver did not suffer any consequences either.

After the race, the Haas team released a statement with Mick’s testimonies: “I feel good, but very upset. In terms of pace, we were definitely there and it’s just a matter of staying the course; unfortunately, I couldn’t do it. The pace felt strong and it seemed like we could attack and push. Unfortunately I went a little too wide, probably about 10 centimeters at the end, and that was enough to lose all the grip you thought you had and the result is what happened.

What happened with Schumi’s youngest son demonstrates the good safety measures of the cars and how the protections on the track advanced. The containment of the Tecpro defenses served to absorb the impact of the Haas, which, although it was destroyed, the German runner came out of the vehicle without problems. As he explained, no one can take away his bitterness because he had been running a good race, although the most important thing is that he can tell about it.

