This was the hot discussion between Alejandro Irarragorri and Faitelson: “Don’t talk about illegalities”

This was the heated discussion between Alejandro Irarragorri and Faitelson: “Don’t talk about illegalities” (Photos: Youtube/Jorge El Burro Van Rankin/Gettyimages)

After the start of a new tournament of the League MXthe controversy around Orlegui Sports and its two Mexican soccer teams has done nothing but grow, especially after the two-time champion of the Atlas and that has generated all kinds of reactions in the media.

One of the most intense has been David Faitelsonwho in front of ESPN has questioned the possible conflict of interest for a team under the command of Alejandro Irarragorripresident of the Orlegui Group, wins the championship, mainly exposing refereeing errors in favor of the athletic team.

Due to this controversy and after the purchase of Sporting de Gijón, Faitelson e Irarragorri offered an interview broadcast through the official media of Orlegui Sports and later by ESPNwhere among various topics there was a moment in which the conversation increased in intensity due to the delicate remarks of the sports commentator.

It all started with the sports journalist’s public apology for the accusations of alleged illegality, both in the triumph of the Atlas as in timeshare Orlegui Sports.

“I’m going to talk to you up front and I’ll tell you I was wrong in some judgments I’ve made about you and of which I am sorry and I offer you an apology”; however, as the interview progressed Faitelson continued under his critical line regarding the conflict of interest that Atlas and Santos Laguna have with directors of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

“How can you talk about a conflict of interest if you don’t know where or how the secretary general got to where he is. What was his path, do you know? No, but you have criticized it widely, “he criticized Alejandro Irarragorri During the Interview.

This about the kinship of Inigo RiestraGeneral Secretary of the FMF, with his brother Joseph Riestrawho is he Executive Chairman of Atlas FCfor which a possible interference in arbitration decisions in favor of the team from Jalisco has been considered on several occasions, especially in the voice of David Faitelson.

Alejandro Irarragori, president of Orlegui Sports, the company that owns Santos Laguna and Atlas (Photo: FMF)

“What I am telling you is, you want to accuse me of this (illegality in the triumph of Atlas and timeshare), that’s fine. What is the sustenance? How come you accuse me of this? You’ve been talking about this for a year, you David, and you don’t know where he comes from, what his story was. Imagine the fragility of your accusation”

“You talk a lot about freedom of expression and I am a fan of freedom of expression, (…) but the actors ask for responsibility of expressionbecause speaking and saying is very easy, but recompose and the damage they generate is very greatAlexander pointed out.

Despite these words addressed to the sports commentator, Faitelson supported his criticism and stated that, in his opinion, there is a conflict of interest between the two bodies; however, he removed a possible illegality from the speech.

David Faitelson has questioned the legality of the two-time Atlas championship, especially about the first title (Photo: ESPN)



“I agree, there is no attack here,” Faitelson said. “There is a timeshare and there is a conflict of interest. I agree that this conflict has not occurred, has not been exercised, but it does existDavid stated.

Faced with this statement and due to the undeniable relationship between the Riestra officials, Irarragorri agreed: “The potential conflict of interest may be, it may be around, but the fact does not exist. Why don’t you investigate those that did exist? So let’s better investigate that, those do have support, pay stubs and all that.”

These last words were finished off by Faitelson questioning whether he was referring to the businesses of Justino Compeán and Decio de María, who were in charge of the FMF in the previous administration; however, they left the subject up in the air.

