This was the last Ballon d’Or without Messi: the only Argentine with votes, the two stars who are still active and how the podium was

Ronaldinho was the winner of the 2005 Ballon d’Or.

They had to pass 16 editions of the Golden Ball to see again Lionel Messi outside the list of players nominated for the award he won seven times in his career (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2019 and 2021). The last time was in 2005year in which Ronaldinho he got the award. At that time, the Argentine soccer player was just appearing in the first team of the FC Barcelona and the Brazilian star was already the top figure in the Camp Nou.

Dinowho at that point was already world champion with Brazil and had shone in his first two seasons in the Barçawas positioned at the top of the list with 50 votes –33 of them for 1st place– which translated into 225 points. Two English midfielders finished behind him: Frank Lampard (148 points), emblem of Chelsea, and Steven Gerrard (142 points), symbol of Liverpool.

The Brazilian attacker, who at that time had 25 years and began to be an idol of the Blaugrana fans, he became the third footballer in his country capable of winning this prestigious award from the magazine France Football after they did Rivaldo (1999) y Ronaldo (1997 and 2002). Later he would win it too Kaka (2008).

Ronaldinho, winner of the 2005 Ballon d’Or, was a teammate of Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona (Photo: Getty Images)

Ronaldinho had been champion of the Spanish League with the Barcelona, which took a five-point lead over Real Madrid. He also won the Spanish Super Cup and the 2005 Confederations Cupprior to the 2006 World Cup in Germany: he scored a goal in the victory of Brazil by 4-1 ante Argentina in the end.

It was an edition that had only one Argentine soccer player among the 50 nominees: Juan roman riquelme. By then, Riquelme received three votes and accumulated 7 points for his great performances in a Villarreal who, a month after the award ceremony, would reach the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. He stayed in the 14th place from the list next to Didier Drogba, Michael Ballack and Petr Čechthe best placed goalkeeper on the payroll.

Juan Román Riquelme was the only Argentine player on the list of nominees for the 2005 Ballon d’Or (Photo: EFE)

Mauro Camoranesi y David Trezeguet, born in Argentina but nationalized Italian and French respectively, were also part of the 50 players nominated but received no votes. The same thing happened to the Uruguayan Diego Forlanwho was a partner of Riquelme in that remembered team Yellow Submarine. Other famous names without receiving votes were Beckham, Cannavaro, Deco, Figo, Owen, Pirlo, Roberto Carlos, Patrick Vieira y Xavi.

There are only two players from that list of 50 nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2005 that are still active: Cristiano Ronaldo y Gianluigi Buffon. Only 3 points reaped CR7who had 20 years and just took his first steps in the Manchester United, the club to which he returned last season after becoming a legend of the Real Madrid and wear the t-shirt Juventus. While Gigi Buffonwho now with 44 years found in the template Parmaremained at that time in the 19th place con 4 points.

Lionel Messi was not nominated for the Ballon d’Or but won the 2005 Golden Boy award for the best young player in Europe (Photo: AFP)

Despite not being fully involved in the elite of world football, that 2005 it was not another year for Lionel Messiwhich only had 18 years. On May 1, in a game of Liga against him Albacetenoted his first official goal after another resemblance was annulled for being in offside. In June he signed his first contract with the Barça and won the Sub 20 world with Argentina. In December, she received the award Golden Boydelivered by the Italian magazine Tuttosport the best young player in Europe. That was the launch of a legendary career that is still in force. In 2022 he has been left out of the nomination for the Golden Ball but it has on the horizon Qatar World Cup, a new opportunity to show that he is the best of all time.

FINAL RESULTS OF THE GOLDEN BALLOON 2005:

1. Ronaldinho (Brazil/Barcelona) – 225 points.

2. Lampard (England/Chelsea) – 148 points.

3. Gerrard (England/Liverpool) – 142 points.

4. Thierry Henry (France/Arsenal) – 41 points.

5. Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine/AC Milan) – 33 points.

6. Paolo Maldini (Italy / AC Milan) – 23 points.

7. Adriano (Brazil/Inter) – 22 points.

8. Ibrahimovic (Sweden/Juventus) – 21 points.

9. Kaka (Brazil/AC Milan) – 19 puntos.

10. Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon/Barcelona) – 18 points.

11. John Terry (England/Chelsea) 18 points.

12. Juninho (Brazil/Lyon) – 15 points.

13. Claude Makelele (France/Chelsea) – 8 points.

14. Juan Roman Riquelme (Argentina/Villarreal) – 7 points

15. Michael Ballack (Germany/Bayern Munich) – 7 points

16. Petr Cech (Czech Republic/Chelsea) – 7 points

17. Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast/Chelsea) – 7 points

18. Zinedine Zidane (France/Real Madrid) – 5 points

19. Gigi Buffon (Italy/Juventus) – 4 puntos

20. Carragher (England/Liverpool) – 3 points

21. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Manchester United) – 3 puntos

22. Michael Essien (Ghana/Chelsea) – 2 puntos

23. Luis Garcia (Spain/Liverpool) – 1 point.

24. Pavel Nedved (Italy / Juventus) – 1 point

