This was the last goal of 2021: Espanyol turned the game around on the hour to Valencia

Valencia and Espanyol from Barcelona They disputed an advance of Date 19 of the Spanish league in Mestalla, where the last goal of the most important leagues in the world was recorded. It was the work of Javier Puado, on the hour, to turn the story as a visitor in favor of the visit. It was 2-1 for Vicente Moreno’s men, who deprived their rival of climbing positions and remaining in the vanguard zone in the standings.

Picture that He took advantage at the dawn of the complement through a header from the Paraguayan who played in Gimnasia La Plata and Huracán, Omar alderete. But in the epilogue, he missed three gold points that would have placed him in fourth place in the ranking. Hugo Duro committed an infraction inside the area and not only facilitated the tie from the fatal point to Raúl de Tomás, but left his team with one man less for his expulsion for a double yellow.

This defeat meant a hook to the chin for the Valencians led by José Bordalás, who dragged a undefeated in 7 games (with 4 wins and 3 wins) and they had barely fallen once at home so far this season (it was in September against Real Madrid). In what will be the next day, on Saturday, January 8, they will have a difficult excursion to Madrid to face Real in the Santiago Bernabeu.

Javi Puado, the author of the last goal of 2021 (EFE / Juan Carlos Cárdenas)



The Parakeets They smiled again and also confirmed their unusual irregularity as they intercalated lost and won matches in their last eight presentations. On 10/1 they will welcome Elche home with the mission of stringing together two wins in a row for the second time this season.

In the Spanish league there will be no activity on the first day of 2022, but there will be on Sunday January 2 with the stellar presence of the leader Real Madrid in his visit to Getafe. In addition, on the same day Barcelona will act as a visitor to Mallorca.

Regarding the other major leagues in Europe, the only one that will register football on 1/1/2022 will be the Premier League with three attractive matches being Arsenal-Manchester City the one that will attract all eyes (in addition to Watford-Tottenham and Crystal Palace-West Ham).

Formations:

Stadium: Mestalla

Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez

KEEP READING:

A team withdrew from the Club World Cup due to problems with the health restrictions of COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a new goal for Manchester United: his shocking numbers in 2021

Lucas Biglia surprised with a shocking free kick goal in Turkish football