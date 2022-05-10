This was the meeting of Checo Pérez and Bad Bunny at the Miami GP

One of the guests at the Miami Grand Prix was Bad Bunny (Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo)

As part of the debut of Miami Grand Prix in the 2022 season of the formula 1, different invited artists attended to see the race of the maximum speed circuit for the first time in Miami, United States. And one of the figures of the artistic world that stood out was Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican singer lived with the pilots of Red Bull Racing prior to the competition and with whom he arrived at the Paddcock It was the company of Sergio Czech Pérez.

The Mexican pilot shared through social networks the details of the coexistence he had with the urban genre singer. At the Grand Prix presentation, Czech arrived in the area of Paddock with the Bad bunnytogether they got out of a car that took them to where the entire Red Bull team was.

Both celebrities quickly captured the attention of the public and other people who were in the area because it was a surprise to see Czech Perez along with Bad Bunny. The guest artist arrived in a pink suit, white shirt and white sunglasses. While Pérez was already wearing part of the team’s uniform.

Checo Pérez boasted of his meeting with Bad Bunny on social networks (Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo)

There they met again Max Verstappen to exchange greetings and take some pictures. Part of coexistence Bad Bunny with the Austrian team was part of the presentation of the recent album by the Puerto Rican composer which is titled A summer without you

Through a temporary story on Instagram, Czech He shared an image in which both are seen inside the car that took them to the Miami Grand Prix. The Mexican pilot was limited only to tagging the official profile of the reggaeton singer.

As the Red Bull team made preparations for both cars, Bad Bunny recorded a story in which he captured all the details behind a Formula 1 race; Later, the interpreter Callaíta approached Verstappen to talk with him.

Checo Pérez and Bad Bunny lived together prior to the Miami Grand Prix (Photo: Instagram/@schecoperez)

It should be noted that within his new discography, he cited the performance that Verstappen has had within Formula 1, due to the speed that has characterized him and that led him to have the drivers’ championship in 2021, he made an analogy and included it within from his theme called Andrea in which he wrote: “Life goes on, like Verstappen in Formula 1 and Body Baker at Daytona”, a phrase with which he referred to his teammate Czech Pérez inside his new album.

Before the drivers boarded their respective cars, Verstappen’s car had a special stamping modification, as Bad Bunny left the image of his cover of his new album a summer without youwhich is the figure of a heart with eyes.

In addition, the detail did not stop there because the singer of A merced left impregnated upon signature at the back of Verstappen’s car. The moment was recorded by the Red Bull team and witnessed by Max Verstappenthis as a gesture for allowing the name of the Dutch runner to be used in his song.

Bad Bunny signed Verstappen’s car (Photo: Instagram/@redbullracing)

Already in relation to the race, Bad Bunny witnessed it from the public stands. Despite the efforts of the man from Guadalajara to reach a position on the podium, he did not achieve it; the Miami Grand Prix was characterized by the duel between the Red Bull team and Ferrari Well, they were the ones who fought for the first three places in the race.

For its part, Czech could not overtake Carlos Sainz and settled for him fourth placewhile Verstappen took first place in the United States GP.

