This was the meeting of Juan Toscano, NBA champion, with AMLO

Los Golden State Warriors champions of the National Basketball Association were proclaimed, NBA for its acronym in English, after beating Boston Celtics last June 16. Within the figures that shone that day was found Juan Toscano AndersonMexican-American basketball player who was part of the champion squad of the Warriors. For this reason, the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) invited the basketball player to live with him.

On the afternoon of Monday, June 27, the representative of the executive power received Juan Toscano at the National Palace to spend an afternoon with the figure of basketball and recognize the triumph that Juan obtained after becoming the first Mexican basketball player to become champion in the highest league of usa basketball and lift the trophy Larry O’Brien.

AMLO lived with Toscano Anderson and they exchanged a dialogue about their sports feat that they obtained in recent days. In one of the rooms of the palace, the president of Mexico recorded a video for his Twitter profile where he congratulated the player from the Golden State for his sporting merit.

Juan Toscano celebrated the championship with the Warrios and carried the Mexican flag (Photo: Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports)

The 29-year-old athlete took the trophy to the meeting that he achieved with the San Francisco squad and allowed López Obrador to lift him up and pose next to him and see the greatness of Larry O’Brien who crowned champions of the season 2021 – 2022 to the whole of the Golden State.

López Obrador dedicated a few words to the basketball player and pointed out that it was a pride that the country had athletes of such a level. In addition, he thanked him for the achievement he obtained and assured that the team he plays with could be the best in the world. This is how Andrés Manuel mentioned it in the video that he shared on his networks:

“Juan Toscano is a Mexican basketball player who triumphed in the United States in San Francisco, with the San Francisco Warriors. It is an honor, and also, I was telling him that we thank him very much because when he wins we are talking about the best basketball team in the United States and possibly the best basketball team in the world.

Juan Toscano visited AMLO at the National Palace (Photo: Twitter/@lopezobrador_)

On the other hand, he applauded the way how did you celebrate your championship Well, during the game, once the stopwatch hit zero, Juan Toscano ran to look for the Mexican flag and jumped onto the floor with the national flag, images that went viral on social networks and with which he was congratulated basketball player born in Oakland, California.

Furthermore, during the parade that the team carried out through the streets of San Franciscothe basketball player waved the Mexican flag before the thousands of fans who gathered at the celebrations of the NBA champion team.

Finally, AMLO took advantage of the space to send a greeting to the player’s familyas he stated that the union of peoples is important, to which Juan pointed out that he felt proud to represent Mexico.

Juan Toscano is a Mexican basketball player who was crowned champion with the NBA Warriors (Photo: Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports)

“This man is a player of that team, a basketball player, outstanding but It gave us a lot of pride because it came out with the flag of our country. He does not forget the origin of his family and for that, Juan, we are very grateful. Greetings to all your Mexican and American relatives; that’s why we must maintain the unity of our peoples which is very important,” he said.

As part of the meeting, Juan Toscano received some gifts from the President of Mexico. Leaving the National Palace, the NBA player was intercepted by the press and it was there that he showed the gifts he received.

López Obrador gave him a book of his authorship entitled Half wayalso gave him a bottle of mezcal of the brand “General Victoria” -which he showed before the cameras- and a cap that had the name of AMLO. While the basketball player added that he gave him a jersey team official.

