This was the Mick Schumacher accident that forced the Saudi Arabian Formula 1 GP to be neutralized

Mick Schumacher accident that forced the first red flag

On a six-kilometer track with long but narrow straights, a final speed of over 330 kilometers per hour and an average of 250 km / h – the second fastest on the race calendar. Formula 1 Behind the mythical Autodromo de Monza-, the Jeddah Circuit is a headache for the Maxima riders in a chaotic Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia that had two red flags and that it ended with Lewis Hamilton’s victory over Max Verstappen..

On the tenth lap the accident of Mick Schumacher forced the neutralization of the race. There were no consequences to the German pilot, but his Haas was badly damaged and he had to abandon. As the TecPro defenses had to be rearmed in the area where the son of the seven-time world champion hit, the race was stopped with a red flag.

In the second game, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) came forward to the first corner, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) stretched the braking and passed it to the Englishman through an area not allowed, since it is an extension of the track and in this maneuver he took advantage Esteban Ocon (Alpine) to come second. However, another incident forced the engines to be switched off again.

At the first red flag the teams took the opportunity to change the tires

Meters later there was another crash where Nikita mazepin (Haas) took it to Fernando Alonso and the Russian destroyed his Haas and, in the chaos, Sergio “Checo” Pérez (Red Bull) and George Russell (Williams) were also left out. In just 15 laps of the race, four riders dropped out: Schumacher, Mazepin, Russell and Pérez.

The shock of Nikita Mazepin to Fernando Alonso

Before the third game the sports commissioners warned Verstappen to return the position to Hamilton for having surpassed him off the track and due to that incident, the Dutchman also let Esteban Ocon pass, who was left as temporary leader already that in the relargada Verstappen started very well and surpassed the French and the English to finish first. What followed was a watch battle where Hamilton set two lap records in a row and fell 1.2 seconds behind Verstappen until after a virtual safety car to remove the remainder of an item from a car, Lewis went for it. when the 37th turn was completed and when they reached the first curve they touched. Meters ahead, the Dutchman dropped his speed in a surprising way and the Englishman could not avoid the touch and was left with the right front wing damaged.

Then, on the 43rd turn, Verstappen let Hamilton pass, whom he beat again, but at that moment the sports commissioners notified the Dutchman of his penalty of five seconds for having taken his foot off the gas in the previous maneuver and they considered him responsible for the touch. With this panorama, Verstappen yielded the position to Hamilton, who sealed the victory. Thus, the championship will be decided in Abu Dhabi in one week at the Yas Marina Circuit and Whoever wins will be the world champion.

