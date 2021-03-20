This was the moment when an earthquake interrupted the semifinal of the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco

The semifinal of Acapulco Mexican Tennis Open 2021, among German tennis players Alexander Zverev y Dominik Koepfer, It had to be interrupted for a few minutes this Friday night after a 5.7 degree earthquake of magnitude on the richter scale in the Mexican southeast.

It was just the second set, with a score of 6-4 in favor of Zverev, when the transmission chamber began to vibrate and Alexander did not respond to Dominik’s serve.

“What happened?!”, the commentator of ESPN seeing the null reaction of the 13-time ATP champion. “The camera is shaking a lot, you know.”his broadcast partner replied.

The sports information chain did not cut the link, so viewers were able to observe the puzzling faces both the tennis players and the referee and the assistants.

The audience whistled at the nervousness, while the athletes remained standing, waiting for the earth movement to end.

In social media, Some assistants reported that, although the earthquake was strongly perceived, there were no damages or incidents and the evacuation happened calmly; however the minority left the stadium Mextenis. It is worth mentioning that due to sanitary restrictions, in AMT 2021 only up to one 30% capacity.

Who did evacuate the compound was the reporter from ESPN, Vanessa Huppenkothen, who even took time to tell what happened through his Instagram account. Unlike some netizens, he assured that he perceived a moderate-level tremor:

Something unusual, in the middle of a tennis match, at the Mexican Open: he began to shake! What a strange thing. It wasn’t strong, but weird

Germany’s Alexander Zverev shakes hands with German Dominik Koepfer after winning their semi-final match (Photo: Reuters)

In the end, the favorite Zverev returned to advance to the grand finale by defeating Koepfer in two sets by 6-4 and 7-6 (5), so he will wait for his rival in a duel between the Greek Stéfanos Tsitsipás and italian Lorenzo Musetti.

It will be this Saturday when Zverev disputes his second final in Mexico, at 9:00 p.m. (central Mexico).

The area of ​​the epicenter of the earthquake of this March 19

According to the National Seismological Service (SSN) the earthquake occurred at 21:06 hours, with epicenter at 60 kilometers southeast of San Marcos, Warrior; that is, about 120 kilometers from the Port of Acapulco.

The 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook both the beach destination and other municipalities in the Costa Chica region Of the entity. The Secretary of Civil Protection of the State reported that the corresponding revisions were made, although so far no damage or injuries have been reported.

However, through his Twitter account the governor Hector Astudillo made a call to the Guerrero population to report any emergency to 911.

Tourists in one of the hotel complexes in Acapulco, Guerrero (Photo: EFE)

According to the SSN, the first thing to do is save the healthy distance for reduce the probability of contagions of coronavirus, try follow, continue the sanitary recommendations Y always wear a mask.

“During this health emergency the experts in health they have recommended minimize the mobility of people asking for stay home”.

The SSN recommends take advantage of this time to prepare and Have ready a Family plan Y bag of emergency Contains: flashlight, radio without internet, TV or telephone networks, water, non-perishable food, warm clothing, lighter or matches, whistle, photocopy with all your documents, copy of the house keys, medicines or milk cans.

