This was the participation of Chucky Lozano in the Pachuca vs. Atlas final

The grand finale began MX Leaguethe set of pachuca received the Atlas in the second leg that will define the Clausura 2022 champion. One of the guests at the match in the Hidalgo Stadium it was about Hirving Chucky Lozanothe striker for the Napoli team returned to visit his team that trained him in professional football and had a stake star in the ceremony prior to the start of the final.

As part of the acts prior to the start of the match, the ceremonial ceremony took place in which he presented trophy of champion of Liga MX, it was there where the Chucky Lozano took part in the field of the stadium of the Tuzos.

Lozano was in charge of taking the trophy to the center of the playing area and present it to the public that gathered at the Hidalgo Stadium; In the middle of a general ovation, the Pachuca youth player carried the trophy to put it on the pedestal that will wait to be lifted by the Tuzos o la red and black fury.

Chucky Lozano participated in the ceremony of the final of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX (Photo: YouTube/Marca Claro)

The Pachuca club took the Chucky Lozano as Liga MX ambassador. Once the official anthem of the Liga BBVA MX began to play, Hirving crossed the field to get to where the trophy was, once there he took it and carried it to the other end of the field.

In the stands, the popular phrase began to be heard: “!The Chuckyy Lozanoooothe Chucky Lozanoooo!”, which became popular during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. With a serious profile, calm and without looking at the fans, he fulfilled his participation in the opening ceremony at the Hurricane.

He left the field to let the opening of the final pass and the cries that praised Lozano’s presence in Pachuca continued to be heard. And it is that heThe albiazul fan noticed the presence of the also selected Mexican since he arrived at Hurricane.

Chucky Lozano carried the trophy prior to the Pachuca vs. Atlas final (Photo: Twitter/@FOXSportsMX)

The fans gathered very early at the sports venue to encourage the Tuzosso noticed the moment in which Lozano arrived accompanied by his entire family. Around 6:15 p.m. (Central Mexico time), the Chucky arrived at the stadium; Even though the game was still nearly two hours away, hundreds of fans were already packing the tickets, leaving Lozano trapped in the crowd.

There, the Hidalgo fans approached the vehicle in which the Neapolitan player was traveling, some were able to ask the striker for autographs, others took pictures with Lozano while they waited for access to the sports venue.

The fans met very early at the sports venue to encourage the Tuzos, so they noticed the moment in which Lozano arrived accompanied by his whole family (Photo: Twitter/@FOXSportsMX)

And it is that since Hirving Lozano came to Mexico to have surgery on his right shoulder, he has taken advantage of his stay in the country to spend time with his team. Since the semi-final match between Pachuca and América, the Chucky he went to the stadium to support his team; in both the first leg and second leg of the semi-final it was close to the Tuzos.

Regarding the evolution of his right shoulder injury, Lozano underwent surgery in Mexico City last Thursday, May 19. No major news He left the operating room and has been in the country recovering from the intervention since he will not be able to play the following friendly matches of the Mexican National Team. It is expected to be ready until the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup as it would not see activity in the Concacaf Nations League either.

