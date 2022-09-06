this was the PC of all game creators in the 70s

as a kid born in the 90s, I like to think and appropriate the typical phrase that is said to those born after 1950: “too late to explore the world and too early to explore space”. Taken to the video game, the players who were born after 95, like me, we were late to see the beginning of an industry and an entertainment medium that, in many cases, has changed our lives for the better. At the end of the 90s, the video game was already a mass phenomenon and that exploration in search of the best alternatives or genres with which to start messing around in the interactive world caught us away.

It’s a shame and that’s why I look at the previous years with a certain “homesickness”, even nostalgia for a time in which I have lived. Of course I know Carmack, Newell, Sakaguchi, Miyamoto or Iwata, but for me and many others, they they already created their legend for when we were aware of what this means of entertainment was. As a lover of history I like to look at the past because I want to value what we have in the present, and reading the greats I have found something in common, a PC, a machine that for many was their toy, the reason why they started to develop: the Apple II.

After the Apple II, the world was never the same

First, I want to shed some light on this “clunker”, the reason why we are enjoying the game today. Apple saved his career with the iMac in the late 1980s, and the iPod marked the future of the company. Jobs y Wozniak at the beginning of the 2000s. This is just an anecdote and it is that by then it was already an established company; established thanks to a computer: the Apple II. The importance of this monster, both in size and capabilities (at least for the time), lies in the fact that the PC was synonymous with a work tool, an extension to paper, a pen and the traditional calculation method of mathematicians and engineers. The computer as one more household appliance began with this PC.

That old machine became what was truly the first home PC of the United States as we know it, and, of course, what triumphs in the “land of freedom and entrepreneurship”, quickly becomes a coveted object in half the world. In fact, do you know the best? The Apple II was but a excusea showcase for draw attention of the masses. Wozniak, eternal secondary in these stories, assured in 1984 that “it was designed to be a product and not to sweep sales as much as to impress people.”



Apple II advertising with a clear focus: the home

And boy did he do it. The Apple II dragged a huge wave of fans and lovers of technology to the doors of the company, who swam in gold the following years. But, I don’t want to take away the glamor from the system, and it is that far from being a mass claim, it did have a clear objective for its sale beyond being the first personal computer: the video game. Steve Wozniak was an inveterate video game lover, and after designing Breakout for the Atari 2600 in 1976, he sought to implement a color screen With views to program video games.

“Obviously you need color for a game. So I had to scratch my head and design a simple color palette circuit with a minimum of chips. A lot of these features that really made the Apple II stand out back in the day came from a game, and the cool features that came later were just to do my passion, which was to code a basic version of Breakout and show it to more people.”

3 stories, 3 ways to see the game thanks to this PC

We have already seen what that monster was with almost 11 kilos of weight —most of it in casing, plastic and screen—. In terms of power we speak of an 8-bit processor and 48 kilobytes of RAM memory. Little, right? But it was more than enough for video game parents to notice him. Programming within an interactive environment was no longer something foreign and typical of engineering, it could be done at home, although with a price of $1,298It wasn’t that easy to get one.

John Romero is very important in this story, so much so that his Apple II is on display at the National Video Game Museum in New York

John Carmackcreator of DOOM and undisputed pioneer of the shooter, was horrified by the price, but the desire to create was not going to stop him. At just 14 years old, Carmack stole several Apple IIs from his institute, something that the now programmer relates in his biography, Masters of DOOM. Much can be said of Carmack, and witty is one of them. He used a mixture of thermite and Vaseline to melt the crystals in the classroom to execute his master plan. One that ended badly, with Carmack arrested, psychologically evaluated and spending a year in a children’s home. This did not stop him, he spent the next few years studying programming and met John Romero working in front of an Apple II GS (the 1986 model of the original Apple II). The rest is history.



Hironobu Sakaguchi and Hiromichi Tanaka, pioneers of the Japanese video game

The Carmack case is very anecdotal, but those of Hironobu Sakaguchi y Tim Sweeney they are just as important, even if the police were not involved. Two ways to watch the video game in two separate parts of the globe. Sakaguchi, the eternal father of Final Fantasy, fell in love with the video game after enjoying Wizardy (1981 role-playing game) and with an Apple II in his sights, he began his career as a programmer. Although the Japanese could not get one of these computers for a long time due to the high cost in the country of the rising sun, Sweeney did have it easier.

The dollar-yen conversion did not benefit Sakaguchi, but the father of Epic Games had an easier path and that is that his family was able to afford one. So, throwing away his IBM PC, he began programming an unfinished sequel to Adventure, the mythical Atari 2600 game when he was just 11 years old. Sweeney, a child prodigy, learned programming spending more than 10,000 hours in front of of the PC, which took him 8 years later to fundar Epic Games.

A copy of the Soviets that survived the fall of the wall



Although it looks like a render, it is really the Soviet Agat

The war that Carmack was fighting with social services or Sakaguchi with a Japan closed to technological imports are a mere setback. In fact, I use the word war to give more drama to a period where a conflict did take place: the Cold War. With the United States riding the wave of computing innovation, there were 190 clones in different countries —from Spain, through Yugoslavia or China—, one of them the staunch enemy of the country governed by Ronald Reagan: the Soviet Union.

The Agat had up to 4 models, the last one in 1986 and it was even made compatible with the Apple II, proving that they were identical

The USSR cloned the original model of the Apple II apparently out of fear of the importance that Apple had gained in the Western technological panorama and under the same idea: a PC in the house of any citizen of the USSR. A pseudo-space race disputed in this case in the world of computing with the At youRussian 8-bit computers that even used the same microprocesador MOS Technology 6502 than the Apple II. Byte magazine called it “a bad copy of Apple”, although the Agat hid a secret: its operating system and ROM were better than the Apple II. A technology born at the “worst time”, costing no less than twenty times the monthly salary USSR average; something that ended up blowing up his career just 1 decade later, in 1993.