This was the performance of Dak Prescott in the victory of the Dallas Cowboys against Atlanta

Dak Prescott led the Cowboys in a landslide victory against the Falcons (Photo: Tim Heitman / REUTERS)

The AT&T Stadium witnessed a dazzling performance by the Dallas Cowboys y Dakota Prescott, who dominated from start to finish the Atlanta Falcons in a landslide victory of 43-3. Dak led his squad both by air attack and ground carries showing great speed and surprising the opposing defense.

Last weekend’s loss to Denver seems to have hit the bottom of the cowboy group. The criticism was immediate and a certain sector of the NFL fans pointed out that the duel against the Broncos was a reflection of the true potential of the team led by Mike McCarthy, Nevertheless, a week later they got back to good times.

The domain of Dak Prescott, Ezequiel Elliott and company it was fully reflected in the first half of the game against Atlanta. At the end of the second quarter, the Cowboys already led the duel with an overwhelming score of 36 to 3. This difference in favor of 33 points at halftime has been the highest for the Dallas franchise since the year. 1971.

Prescott did not need to go out to play the last quarter of the game against the Falcons thanks to the large score in favor (Photo: Matthew Emmons / REUTERS)

With the calm of the result, the cowgirl offense came out confident for the second half and without many problems they continued to increase their numbers, but without risking the physical integrity of their key men. By the end of the third quarter the scoreboard already registered a resounding 43-3. What’s more, McCarthy’s defense never allowed a possible return of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Prescott did not return to the grid for the beginning of the fourth and final quarters because the marker was fully secured. In addition, it is important to remember that Dak had some physical complications in the previous weeks, which had not allowed him to compete to the best of his abilities, so the coaching staff decided not to risk it more and start thinking about the game of the week 11.

For Dakota, three quarters of a game were enough to leave numbers worth showing off. Recorded 296 total yards, two touchdown passes and sealed his great performance with an individual carry for a rushing touchdown. The cowboy commander he completed 24 of his 31 pass attempts and finished with a rating of 127.9.

The cowgirl offense dominated the Falcons defense from start to finish (Photo: Matthew Emmons / REUTERS)

Cooper Rush He was in charge of leading the cowboy offense for the last minutes of the match. Nevertheless, the second quarterback did not have many drawbacks And with a fully defined match, he only had to cope with the situation to make the lone star team triumph.

With only three points against allowed, the Cowboys defense once again had an afternoon of great feats and good individual performances. His improvement over previous years has become noticeable in these first 11 weeks of competition. Linebacker Trevon Diggs He gave something to talk about again and made his eighth interception of the season.

On the part of the offensive body, Ezequiel Elliott he delivered a touchdown carry and was stinging throughout the game to wear down Atlanta’s defensive line. What’s more, Ceedee Lamb continues to capture his good moment and today he reached his tenth reception for touchdown. The receiver, who is playing his second year in the NFL, became the first player in Cowboys history to reach 10 touchdowns and more than 1,500 yards in their first 25 games.

KEEP READING:

The four reasons why Green Bay vs Seattle will be vital for week 10 of the NFL

Gruden accuses NFL of orchestrating email scandal

Patriots quarterback avoids NFL fine for retention