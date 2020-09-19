This was the plan of arrested al-Qaeda terrorists from Kerala, West Bengal, orders were being received from Pak handlers

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested several Al Qaeda terrorists from Kerala and West Bengal in the early hours of Saturday. These terrorists made explosives in India as well as other weapons for their other allies

The plan was to travel to Jammu and Kashmir for delivery. NIA officials said on Saturday that they were called Pakistan

Orders were being received from their handlers located.

NIA has got a big success on Saturday. The agency has busted an interstate terrorist module, which was operated by al-Qaeda from Pakistan. Nine persons from West Bengal and Kerala have been arrested in this course of action, who were plotting attacks with the help of IED. His gang used to make explosives from potassium extracted from firecrackers. He also had a plan to go to Kashmir for the delivery of weapons.

The National Investigation Agency has conducted six raids in the morning and arrested six terrorists from Murshidabad district of West Bengal and the remaining three have been arrested from Enarkulam district in Kerala. In order to create an atmosphere of panic, in the minds of these nine people, there were plans to attack prestigious establishments located in many parts of the country including Delhi-NCR.

A senior NI official associated with this investigation told IANS, “During the raids, the agency was found in large numbers

Crackers found. They used the potassium extracted from them to make explosives. “

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Murshid Hassan, Yakub Biswas and Morsherf Hussain, all three of whom are residents of Anarkulam. Also arrested were Najmus Saqib, Abu Sufiyan, Manul Mandal, Layu in Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal and Atitur Rahman, all from Murshidabad. Those who have been arrested from Kerala are originally from West Bengal.

These terrorists belonged to different fields ranging from second year undergraduate student to farmer, tailor, cook, electrician, computer science graduate. The terrorists arrested from Kerala are also originally from West Bengal.

The officer also said that they have also got switches, batteries etc., including IEDs, from the house of terrorist Sufiyan located in Murshidabad. The official said that Hassan was the head of this terrorist module. Earlier, an NIA spokesman had said that the group had plans to carry out terrorist attacks on several important establishments in India and kill innocent people.

The NIA had registered a case on 11 September after receiving some important information about the Al Qaeda group. During the raid, several items such as digital devices, documents, jihadi books, sharp weapons, firearms made in the country, locally made body armor, books and articles related to explosive material at home have been seized. .

These arrested terrorists will be produced in the courts of Murshidabad and Anarkulam and during this time the agency will also demand their detention for questioning.

According to NIA officials, Hassan works as a laborer, while Biswas is a salesman in a clothes shop. Hussain is a cook and Rahman is pursuing graduation and is a second year art (Orts) student. Sufiyan works as a farmer and before that he was a tailor. Ahmed is an electrician in a college, Mandal is a cook, Saqib is pursuing computer science and Mamun is a mason as well as a driver.