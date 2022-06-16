This was the preview of Ms. Marvel, the new UCM series: tributes to the comic, costumes and familiar faces

3DJuegos readers were able to enjoy the first two episodes on the big screen.

the premiere of Ms. Marvel and Disney + It has been one of the television events of the month of June that has brought together fans of comics and video games. We still have fresh to cool Kamala Khan that we met in Marvel’s Avengers, a young American woman with Pakistani roots capable of changing the size and shape of her body, who has been able to conquer the public with a fun, carefree proposal that breaks many stereotypes within the world of conventional heroes.

The entire cinema was decorated with a Ms. Marvel themeKamala grew up feeling devotion to superheroesespecially by Carol Denvers, the powerful Captain Marvel, who is shown at all times as a reference, and although she never managed to fit in, neither at school nor at home, her newly acquired supernatural powers They will change the way you face the world. 3DJuegos readers were able to live the preview last day June 7ththanks to a fun event that brought together many fans and familiar faces from the Internet.

Some well-known cinemas in Madrid were completely reserved for this great event for fans with the superheroine, and they found many surprises to celebrate the preview. The screening of the first two episodes of the series was accompanied by a photo call completely decorated with a Ms. Marvel theme, full of drawings, as if Kamala herself had come in person to do them.

Guests were able to recreate the iconic comic book cover and poster from the seriesThere was also a space where guests could sit on a lamppost, immortalizing his visit with a photograph that recreated the iconic cover of Ms. Marvel #5 on which Disney + has been based to make the official poster of the series. The event not only presented the new superheroine of the MCU universe, it was also a celebration of comics and, as if it were a fan convention, many of the attendees did not hesitate to attend dressed up as kamala khan.

“Awesome, One last in every way”, “I have cried because I have felt super represented”, “very beautiful visually”, “they have been quite faithful to the original material, I loved it how they have treated her”, have been some of the comments with which the viewers have valued these first two chapters of the Disney + series.

All the cinema was full of comic references, like the classic onomatopoeias that we find in the vignettes and that on this occasion were used to dress the windows of the cinema stairs with a unique look. In short, an event with a powerful staging where our readers have been able to experience the arrival of a new and original superheroine in Phase 4 of the UCM.

Kamala Khan, the new heroine of the MCU

Although Kamala is a relatively recent superheroine Within the Marvel Comics universe, he has already managed to become one of the most popular characters of recent times from the publisher and the first Muslim Marvel character to star in his own comic. The New Jersey Teenager has already appeared in several video gamesin addition to the Crystal Dynamics title.

We have also seen her in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, dealing blows with the avengers and the X-Menin addition to repeating in the two installments of Lego Marvel Super Heroes.

