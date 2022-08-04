This was the reception of Ramiro Funes Mori at the CDMX airport

Rogelio Funes Mori’s brother is already in CDMX to report with Cruz Azul (Video: Twitter/@Leonlec)

Blue Cross already assured his next reinforcement for the Opening 2022 of Liga MX then Ramiro Funes Mori arrived in Mexico City to report with the team led by Diego Aguirre and sign your contract that will officially link you with The cement machine.

It was during the night of Tuesday, August 2, when the Twin landed in the Mexican capital; Although there was previously talk of his arrival in Liga MX, little was known about the day he would be officially presented.

Therefore, as soon as the news circulated that the brother of Rogelio Funes Moria naturalized Mexican striker, would reach the Mexico City International Airport this Tuesday, different fans of the team cement they took on the task of waiting for him in the corridors of the airport.

Ramiro Funes Mori, “el Mellizo”, will be Cruz Azul’s next reinforcement (Photo: Twitter/@Leonlec)

Around 8:00 p.m., different fans of the club The Ferris Wheel They began to arrive at the place to have the opportunity to take an autograph, photograph or video of the new signing of Cruz Azul. The wait lasted a little over an hour because around 10:00 p.m. the Argentine defender arrived.

in the middle of a safety device, the Argentine player went to the waiting room and met with the staff of his new club, before attending the press or any other person, he spoke with the staff of Cruz Azul. Once he agreed on the exit route, he walked into the middle of the group of journalists, reporters, fans and other people waiting for him to arrive.

The Twin took the time to take pictures with fans who carried items related to the set cruzazulinosince t-shirts even flags. He also gave away autographs to those who asked for it and between his time at the airport facilities he also agreed to answer some questions from the press.

In the absence of the official presentation, the “Twin” will be the new reinforcement of La Maquina and the fans received it with applause (Video: Twitter/@gambetita2020)

One of his gestures that stood out is that in the midst of the euphoria generated by his arrival, he approached a minor who was trapped in the crowd and carried him to be photographed with him and prevent him from getting hurt between the pushes.

Shortly after he gave his first words as a player of the Liga MX. The first thing he expressed before different media is that he is excited to compete in the same league as his brother Rogelio, he also advanced the plans that he has already agreed with Blue Crossl in relation to your presentation; he assured that the Wednesday August 3 will present the medical exams and then it will be signing of the contract.

He also assured that he is too excited to start playing with the team.

Ramiro Funes Mori will sign with Cruz Azul (Photo: EFE/Domenech Castelló)

“Happy, with a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of expectation, with a lot of desire. Tomorrow is going to be the medical review, sign the contract and if God wants it, start training ”

On the other hand, he assured that he already knows what the Mexican First Division because he has seen the tournament due to the participation of the other Twin speaker scratched from Monterrey. He confessed that he has been following Liga MX for a long time, so he assured that his arrival at Opening 2022 It generates a lot of expectation for the competitive level that you can find.

“When I was a boy I watched Mexican soccer, also in the United States, I often came to see the Mexican games in the United States when Mexican teams played, so I know soccer. My brother is in Mexico, I watch Mexican soccer a lot, yes I know it and well, a lot of expectation, a lot of illusion”, he added.

