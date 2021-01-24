This was the shocking knockout of Conor McGregor with which Dustin Poirier took the victory of UFC 257

Conor McGregor loses by KO to Poirier

The American fighter Dustin Poirier gave the bell and defeated Irishman Conor McGregor at UFC257 from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Poirier promised a battle and there was one. The Irishman started out dominating, but Diamond turned the contest around with a knockout in the second round. The American surprised everyone and took his revenge. McGregor paid dearly for the downtime.

After the initial exchange of blows, with a very good role from the Irishman on the counterattack, Poirier was able to bring his rival to the canvas, who overcame to finish in the standing grip and connecting those striking shoulder blows with which he amazed the American Donald Cerrone in his last fight.

Conor McGregor fell in the second round to Dustin Poirier (USA TODAY Sports)

McGregor landed several powerful hands, but they weren’t enough to break his rival. The Notorious he kept pushing early in the second round and dominated. Dustin Poirier endured and when he had his chance he took advantage of it.

In a blink of an eye put the former champion against the cage and after increasing the volume of the blow his glove cracked on the Irishman’s jaw. McGregor, visibly sore in the ankle from a kick by the American, was shocked.

It is the first time that Dublin has lost on the fast track. In addition to the 22 wins that brought him to the top, he also now has five losses, the other four were by submissionWhile both times he made it to the scorecards, the judges leaned in his favor.

Almost seven years later Poirier took revenge and inscribed his name in UFC history. McGregor won his first match in 2014 and promised to finish it in less than a minute this time. This time the Irishman could not fulfill that promise.

The American won with a resounding knockout (USA TODAY Sports)

Poirier snuck into the McGregor ‘show’, which I returned after a year without entering the cage, and went out in style. The American’s victory turns the lightweight upside down. UFC 257 leaves more doubts than certainties regarding the future of the division.

“First of all, I want to say that Conor took this result professionally. We are at 1-1 and maybe we will have to put that back “, considered Poirier leaving the door open to a rematch and added:”I think this was a title fight, now I am the champion ”, even though the title still belongs to Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I have to get over it and come back and that’s what I’ll do”, he assured for his part The Notorious. “I am devastated, it is something difficult to digest. I just want to go back to the hotel, relax with my children and regroup, “he concluded.



