This was the spectacular arrival of the Formula 1 drivers in Mexico

The Grand Prix of Mexico is days to start. The first laps of practice will begin on Friday, November 5, so the drivers of the Formula 1 They have already arrived in Mexican territory and presumed ready to compete for the weekend. Among them, the presence of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, pointers from the last GP that took place in USA.

The first to make an appearance was the current leader of the competition, the Belgian-born Max Verstappen. The pilot took a ride Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack during the day and took the opportunity to answer questions from some of the media. The rider did not go into details, but is aware of his position as a favorite for Sunday’s race.

His statements were as follows: “I really want to compete here, especially because we haven’t been to Mexico for a long time. I know that now that Checo is on the team, we will have many followers. Let’s hope the weekend goes well ”. With these words, the Belgian rider assured that he expects greater public support for the team of Red Bull.

The second driver who also stole the cameras after his arrival was Lewis Hamilton. The one born in England occupies second place in the competition and carries a positive streak in his passage through the lands of Mexico. The pilot of Mercedes He already recognized the track that he will travel the next few days and said he was ready to face the great challenge of the weekend.

At a press conference, the seven-time champion said the following: “From my point of view, I am here to win and in the right way and that is through sheer skill, determination and hard work. ” In the same way, he was in charge of highlighting how “exciting” this season is being, due to the high competitiveness that exists between him and Verstappen at the top of the competition, along with the factor that follows them more closely, Sergio perez.

Finally, he was questioned about his possibility of winning next Sunday, this in relation to what was said by Toto Wolff, who predicted a rough ending. “I always want to win it in the right way and if I lost it, I would also lose it in the right way, with dignity and knowing that you have given everything and done things the right way,” said Hamilton.

The same way, Esteban Ocon (Checo Pérez’s former teammate) from the Alpine team, has already reported his arrival in the country’s capital, ensuring his joy at competing again in Aztec lands. Other pilots who confirmed their arrival were Pierre Gasly by Alpha Tauri, Antonio Giovinazzi for Alfa Romeo and Nyck de Vries Mercedes driver, who are already preparing for the Grand Prix on November 7.

For his part, the national representative Czech Pérez took the opportunity to show his enthusiasm on social networks. “Happy for so much support and love! Time to focus a thousand percent on the track“, Said the Mexican pilot in his account of Twitter during the day.

The engines will begin to roar from tomorrow, when it is the first practice lap of the Formula 1. The event will take place within the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack sharp at 11:30 in the morning. Likewise, there will be a second practice session on the same Friday, three and a half hours apart from the previous one. These are the preparations for one of the biggest sporting events of the year. For now, Mexico is preparing for the Big party who will live.

