This was the spectacular last minute comeback of Puebla vs Toluca in Liga MX

As part of the Day 12 of the 2021 Guardians tournament, The team of Toluca received Puebla at the Nemesio Diez stadium, the spectacle offered by both squads perplexed the entire soccer fans as there were a total of 8 goals, an expulsion and two penalties in the 90 minutes who was rolling the ball.

With a impressive comeback, those of the fringe set the hell of the Red Devils on fire, despite the fact that they were at a disadvantage by the expulsion of Emanuel Gularte at minute 52, they managed to engage on the court and rescue the tie.

Although both teams are not as popular with the Mexican fans, the result of the match impressed all the fans and commentators of the sport. With a final score of 4 – 4 the clubs divided the points of date 12.

Toluca maintained the victory of the game, however in the last minutes the tie fell (Photo: Twitter @TolucaFC)

From the first minutes of the game, the local team tried to take the greatest advantage but the camoteros continued in the constant fight to score. With a greater control of the ball and consecutive attacking arrivals, the Choriceros had the joy of opening the scoring at minute 33 a header from Michael Estrada nailed the ball into the goal.

For the second half the atmosphere in Toluca increased and both teams pressed to get the result. In a tight play, Puebla committed an infraction which caused the referee to mark a penalty in favor of Diablo.

From eleven steps, to minute 54, Alexis Canelo scored the second goal for his team and left with 10 elements on the court to those of the Strip. The outlook for the visiting squad was beginning to cloud, but for the minute 55 the match judge again whistled a penalty, now for the Camoteros.

Forward Santiago Ormeño was the one who did the honors and scored from the penalty spot when the clock ticked 58 minutes into the game (Photo: Twitter @TolucaFC)

Due to a reload of Jorge Torres Nilo on Maximiliano Araújo, the whistling Santander did not hesitate for a moment to mark the infraction. The front Santiago Ormeño was the one who did the honors and scored from the penalty spot when the clock ticked 58 minutes party.

Followed by this action, with the assistance of Omar Fernández, Juan Pablo Segovia tied the score 2-2 at minute 61. The Reds did not lower their guard and continued in the dispute for one more touchdown that would keep them with the victory.

When he ran the minute 78 In an offensive play by Toluca, midfielder Antonio Ríos returned the ball to the center of the court and from outside the small area Diego Rigonato sent a left-footed shot that culminated in a score. Again the scoreboard favored the local squad.

Daniel Aguilar scored the third goal of the game (Photo: Instagram clubpuebla)

The team of Nicolas Larcamón did not give up and for him minute 87 tied again with the annotation of Daniel Aguilar Muñoz who barely touched the ball to divert his path and direct him to the arch of Alfredo Saldívar.

The counterattack appeared immediately and for him 88th minute the Red Devils sang their fourth goal. Rubens Sambueza sent center and in a bad exit of the Paraguayan Antony Silva, came from behind Michael Estrada to head the ball and send it to the back of the goal.

When the game seemed to end and that the Toluqueños would take the victory, the forward appeared Daniel Álvarez López at minute 90, who in a quick play reached the goal zone and nailed the fourth goal for the camoteros.

The party did not give for more and concluded 90 + 6 minutes of compensation awarded by the central referee.

