This was the spectacular reception for Pumas in the final of the Concachampions

The spectacular reception for Pumas in Ciudad Universitaria in the final of the Concachampions (Video: Fox Sports MX)

The party broke out University Olympic Stadiumwhere after 17 years of waiting, the complex once again hosted an international final for the Pumas.

At exactly 9:30 p.m. and in the middle of a real storm in Mexico City, Pumas y Seattle Sounders They jumped onto the field of play and the auriazul fans exploded, as the songs were accompanied by a fireworks show that lit up the surroundings of Ciudad Universitaria.

As the team led by Alfredo Talaverawho led the row of his team to the sound of the anthem of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguea tournament they have not won since 1989 and in which they seek revenge, after losing the last final in 2005 against Saprissa from Costa Rica.

This was the spectacular reception for Pumas in the final of the Concacaf Champions League (Photo: Fox Sports MX)

Who took the spotlight before the fireworks game was Jorge Camposwho left the trophy of the Concachampions on the grass of the stadium and received a standing ovation from the entire public.

Own Pumas boasted the moment on their social networks and thanked the Brody having brought the trophy to the field, just before the anthem of the University was sung, another spectacular moment on this final night.

“Who better than you for this moment, Brody? Our emblematic former player and former scoring champion of @TheChampions, Jorge Camposwas in charge of bringing this beauty to the field, ”wrote the capital team.

Jorge Campos left the Concacaf Champions League trophy in Ciudad Universitaria (Photo: Twitter/@PumasMX)

This was only the confirmation of what was experienced a day before in the concentration hotel, where a large group of supporters gathered at the Pumas headquarters prior to the game and they crammed the entrance with flags, blankets and papers.

The songs took over the street in the south of Mexico City until the players of the university team came down, who were moved by the call of their fans, sang by their side and took pictures.

Efrain Velarde, Alfredo Talavera and Alan Mozoamong others, starred in the reactions by the auriazul soccer players, who will seek to correspond to their fans tonight on the field of the Mexico 68 Stadium.

One day before Club Universidad Nacional plays the first leg of the Concachampions against the Seattle Sounders, fans cheered for the players to face their first international title match in 17 years.

It all started around 5:00 p.m., when grenadiers guarded the main entrance to the facility. At that time, some auriazules fans were already touring the vicinity with shirts, flags and some instruments, while they waited for the rest of the entertainment groups, who gathered at one side of the Peripheral Ring.

By 7:00 p.m. at night, members of the Rebel they began tuning their instruments to make the hotel lobby rumble. until Goya’s distinctive cry of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) initiated the actions.

Blue and gold flags fluttered through the air embellished by opaque tints of yellow smoke. The drums gave no respite so that the throats that sang and played the trumpets could catch their breath for a moment. It was not necessary, soon the players made their way through the glass door and they joined in the singing, shouting and jumping.

Andrés Lillini did not miss the support acts. The Argentine coach who gave the fans hope for the title he supported his players and members of the coaching staff with songs and gestures of joy. The emotional moment with the fans served as motivation to face the challenge of becoming Concacaf champion in this final series.

