This was the table of clubs with the most international titles in history

Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup which was played in Helsinki, Finland, and reaffirmed its supremacy at a continental and international level. After culminating last season by lifting the Champions League, now Carlo Ancelotti’s team started the new campaign on the right foot with a title that augurs new successes.

With this new conquest, Real Madrid confirmed its status as the top winner of international cups and reached a total of 28 conquests: Champions League (14), a competition in which he is a specialist. The 32-year drought between 1966 and 1998 was worth it and since that conquest in Amsterdam with the goal of Predrag Mijatović against Juventus and with Fernando Redondo as one of his figures, the White House started a stage with six others dried apricots. 14 cups are added: Club World Cup (4), Intercontinental (3), Europa League (2) and European Super Cup (5).

To put together the ranking, it is a list made with all the titles validated by FIFA or by the continental confederation (Conmebol in the case of South America) or other confederations in the professional era.

Being a global table with international cups, there is the particular case of Al Ahly from Egypt who is second in the ranking with 24 achievements (lost the last African Champions final last May). The podium is completed by Barcelona from Spain (20) and two Argentine teams close the top five, Boca Juniors and Independiente, both with 18, as well as Milan.

In the top ten list, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, with 14, are seventh and eighth. Ninth is another Egyptian set, the Zamalek (13) and tenth is located River Plate (12)a position it reached thanks to the conquests in the era of Marcelo Gallardoa total of seven since 2014.

Ranking of the 10 cup teams in the world:

1) Real Madrid (28). Club World Cup (4): 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018. Intercontinental (3): 1960, 1998, 2002. Champions League (14): 1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/00, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21. European League (2):1984/85, 1985/86. European Super Cup (5): 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022.

2) Al Ahly (24). CAF Champions League (10): 1982, 1987, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2020, 2021. CAF Confederation Cup (1): 2014. CAF Super Cup (8): 2002, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2021 y 2021II. Africa Cup Winners Cup (4): 1984, 1985, 1986, 1993. Copa Afro-Asian (1): 1988

3) Barcelona (20). Club World Cup (3):2009, 2011, 2015. Champions League (5): 1991/92, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15. European Super Cup (5): 1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015. European Cup Winners Cup (4): 1978/79, 1981/82, 1988/89, 1996/97. Fairs Cup (3):1955/58, 1958/60, 1965/66.

4) Boca Juniors (18). Intercontinental (3): 1977, 2000, 2003. Liberators (6): 1977, 1978, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007. South American (2): 2004, 2005. Cup Winners (4): 1990, 2005, 2006, 2008. Super Cup (1): 1989. Nicholas Leoz (1):1993. Master (1):1992.

5) Independent (18). Intercontinental (2): 1973, 1984. Liberators (7): 1964, 1965, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1984. South American (2): 2010, 2017. Cup Winners (1):1995. Super Cup (2): 1994, 1995. Suruga Bank (1): 2018. Inter-American (3): 1973, 1974, 1976.

6) Milan (18). Club World Cup (1): 2007. Intercontinental (3): 1969, 1989, 1990. Champions League (7): 1962/63, 1968/69, 1988/89, 1989/90, 1993/94, 2002/03, 2006/07. European Super Cup (5): 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007. European Cup Winners Cup (2): 1967/68, 1972/73.

7) Liverpool (14). Club World Cup (1): 2019. Champions League (6): 1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19. Europa League (3): 1972/73, 1975/76, 2000/01. European Super Cup (4): 1977, 2001, 2005, 2019.

8) Bayern Munich (14). Club World Cup (2): 2013, 2020. Intercontinental (2): 1976, 2001. Champions League (6): 1973/74, 1974/75, 1975/76, 2000/01, 2012/13, 2019/20. Europa League (1): 1995/96. European Super Cup (2): 2013, 2020. European Cup Winners Cup (1): 1966/67.

9) Zamalek (13). CAF Champions League (5): 1984, 1986, 1993, 1996, 2002. CAF Confederation Cup (1): 2019. CAF Super Cup (4): 1994, 1997, 2003, 2020. Africa Cup Winners Cup (1): 2000. Afro-Asian Cup (2): 1987, 1997.

10) River Plate (12). Intercontinental (1): 1986. Liberators (4): 1986, 1996, 2015, 2018. South American (1): 2014. Cup Winners (3): 2015, 2016, 2019. Super Cup (1): 1997. Suruga Bank (1): 2015. Inter-American (1): 1987.

Other South Americans:

11) São Paulo (12): Club World Cup (1): 2005. Intercontinental (2): 1992, 1993. Liberators (3): 1992, 1993, 2005. South American (1): 2012. Cup Winners (2): 1993, 1994. Super Cup (1): 1993. Conmebol (1): 1994. Master Conmebol (1): 1996.

18) Penarol (9): Intercontinental (3): 1961, 1966, 1982. Liberators (5): 1960, 1961, 1966, 1982, 1987. Intercontinental Super Cup (1): 1969.

19) National (9): Intercontinental (3):1971, 1980, 1988. Liberators (3): 1971, 1980, 1988. Cup Winners (1):1989. Inter-American (2): 1972, 1989.

24) Olympia (8): Intercontinental (1): 1979. Liberators (3): 1979, 1990, 2002. Cup Winners (2): 1991, 2003. Super Cup (1):1990Inter-American (1): 1979.

25 Santos (8): Intercontinental (2): 1962, 1963. Liberators (3): 1962, 1963, 2011Cup Winners (1): 2012. Intercontinental Super Cup (1): 1968. Conmebol (1): 1998.

30) Cruise (7): Liberators (2):1976, 1997Cup Winners (1):1998Super Cup (2):1991, 1992Nicholas Leoz (1):1995Master (1):1994

31) International (7): Club World Cup (1): 2006. Liberators (2): 2006, 2010. South American (1):2008. Cup Winners (2): 2007, 2011. Suruga Bank (1): 2009.

32) National Athletic of Medellin (7): Libertadores (2):1989, 2016. Cup Winners (1): 2017. Inter-American (2): 1990, 1997. Merconorte Cup (2): 1998, 2000.

36) Students from La Plata (6): Intercontinental (1): 1968. Liberators (4): 1968, 1969, 1970, 2009. Inter-American (1):1969.

37) Flamengo (6): Intercontinental (1): 1981. Liberators (2): 1981, 2019. Cup Winners (1): 2020. Mercosur Cup (1): 1999. Nicholas Leoz (1): 1996.

38) Guild (6): Intercontinental (1): 1983. Liberators (3): 1983, 1995, 2017. Cup Winners (2): 1996, 2018.

44) Velez Sarsfield (5): Intercontinental (1): 1994. Liberators (1): 1994. Cup Winners (1):1997. Super Cup (1): 1996. Inter-American (1): 1996.

Rest of Argentines:

Racing (3): Libertadores 1967 – Intercontinental 1967 – Supercup 1988.

San Lorenzo (3): Mercosur Cup 2001 – South American 2002 – Libertadores 2014.

Argentines (2): Libertadores 1985 – Interamerican 1986.

Lanus (2): Conmebol 1996 – South American 2013.

Defense and Justice (2): South American 2020 – Recopa 2021.

Arsenal (2): Sudamericana 2007 – Suruga Bank 2008.

Central Rosary (1): CONMEBOL 1995.

Cordoba Workshops (1): CONMEBOL 1999.

