This was the three expulsions of Pumas in the defeat against Toluca

Pumas does not find its best form and seems to continue to worsen in the Grita México 2021 (Photo: Twitter / @PumasMX)

The Pumas seem to go on a dive that has no end. In addition to his negative results, his problems in sports management and his poor performance on the field, now there are expulsions.

In the visit of the felines to the Nemesio Diez, they fell 2 to 1 at the hands of Toluca; In addition to the defeat, three team players were sent off: Alan Mozo at minute 15, Ángel García at 75 and Juan Ignacio Dinenno at the end of the game after protesting to the central referee, Cesar Arturo Ramos.

In a game in which Pumas had maintained a one-goal tie for much of the match, the absence of Alan Mozo ended up weighing, since the team in the final stretch of the match had a mismatch that led to the second score of the Red Devils.

With the scoreboard against and the pressure of wanting to score the goal that tied the duel, the Auriazules turned upside down. However, this haste and despair ended up weighing him down. to the 20-year-old youth, Ángel García, who could barely play 20 minutes; entered change at minute 54, saw the first yellow card at 56 and the second at 75, in order to receive the red card.

Toluca was placed as third place in the table thanks to its victory against Pumas (Photo: Alex Cruz / EFE)



Once the 2-1 was sentenced in favor of the locals, those led by Andrés Lillini they could not find a way to reverse the situation. With the marker on top and the accumulated frustration, Juan Ignacio Dinenno did not hesitate to unload his feelings with Cesar Arturo Ramos and the game commissioner when the whistle that marked the end of the duel was given, these strong claims were awarded to one of the auriazules referents his first red card.

The whole of the scree is going through a difficult time despite having reached the final of the competition just a year ago. Their inconsistency keeps them in the lower areas of Grita México 2021, they currently occupy position 15 in the general table: they have won only one game, tied two and lost four (Atlético San Luis, Necaxa, Monterrey and Toluca).

This bad inertia that cats maintain can represent more serious situations in the future, such as stay out of the league, something that would be a significant failure for the “big room”. Jesús Ramírez, one of the main ones mentioned, has already left, now the criticism is beginning to fall on the shoulders of the Argentine strategist, Andrés Lillini.

Dinenno will be, perhaps, the most significant loss for Pumas in their duel against Chivas (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



The patience of the fans is getting shorter and shorter, there are no results and the way they perform on the pitch is not convincing for this sector either. The casualties of players like Johan Vásquez or Juan Pablo Vigón, turned out to be more significant than previously thought, in addition to the fact that no pieces have been found that could cover these absences.

For the next day they will be measured against Chivas de Guadalajara, a team that has not presented its best version either. The crisis that both “greats” are going through will be key to this meeting. One can win and propel himself, another can lose and maintain his fall, or simply divide points and lengthen his situation to seek a different destiny against another rival.

There will be a stoppage in the Liga Mx by FIFA date, so both clubs have the opportunity to plan the duel corresponding to matchday eight with greater anticipation; especially Pumas, who will have to suplide two of its most important players (Mozo and Dinenno)It will undoubtedly be a difficult challenge for Lillini and her coaching staff.

