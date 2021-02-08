This was The Weeknd’s shocking halftime show at Super Bowl LV

The Weeknd show (part 1)

The Super Bowl LV entre Kansas City Chiefs y Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to The Weeknd as the protagonist of the halftime show, a moment that gave music and color to a game that until then was lackluster.

The show started with the Canadian artist aboard a car with a set of Las Vegas in one of the headwaters of the stadium from where he performed Starboy and later The Hills, two of his most popular songs. Accompanied by fireworks and a fantastic play of lights, it was moving through various points, such as when it rang I can’t feel my face, who found him surrounded by mirrors and several dancers in one of the internal corridors of Raymond James Stadium.

For I feeling coming, the screens showed a starry sky and a moon, while on the other side a shower of fireworks illuminated the stands where thousands of fans shouted and applauded their hits.

Later, dozens of dancers on the green lawn performed a massive choreography waiting for The Weekend appear singing and descend to the playing field, from where he made everyone jump with Blinding Lights, one of his biggest hits, and with which he closed the great show.

The Canadian reached the peak of popularity with the success Can’t Feel My Face, included in his second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, which topped the Billboard 200 chart in 2015 and won a Grammy. He has had three other popular albums, including his most recent, After Hours, released in March.

Last year, he topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth time with the single Blinding Lights. He has also won Grammys for his album Starboy and the song Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey).

Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins served as executive producers for the halftime show. Collins he had anticipated that he wanted to put on a live show that was “unique and reflects the creativity that we all put into the process to help translate The Weeknd’s unmatched vision.”

The artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, joins a list of famous musicians who have performed at the Super Bowl halftime, such as Madonna, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and last year’s celebrated show by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, among others.

