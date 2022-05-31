this was the World of Warcraft player who spent 10 hours a day slaughtering the Alliance

The world of Azeroth in World of Warcraft is plagued by threats from all sides. However, those who have been playing Blizzard’s MMORPG since the beginning will know that in the past the players themselves could become a real nightmare, especially for those who liked to spend time quietly.

It’s what I had (and has) playing on a PvP server, which you never knew when would someone from the Alliance or the Horde come and slaughter you, but there were users who managed to make a name for themselves by being the terror of all those who wanted to play without having to worry about the rest of the world. One of the main culprits for causing so much havoc was Angwe.

As they say from MeinMMO, this rogue Orc of the Horde, on the Dethecus server, became one of the best PvP players in the early years of World of Warcraft, when the title had not even received its first expansion. At that time, when someone killed another of the same level, he gained honor points, but he did not receive anything if he annihilated someone with a very low level.

It seems that Angwe didn’t care, as he loved traveling to Stranglethorn Vale to ambush those on quests. Therefore, as a good rogue, He waited hidden for the players and murdered them unceremoniouslysomething that I have to say that I also lived in my own meats in the server in which I played.

Still, where Angwe spent most of her time was in the harbor at Menethil. He liked being the terror of the server so much that he came to acknowledge in an interview with PCGamer that I spent between 8 and 10 hours a day to attack other players. In fact, he himself said that “he loved being Freddy Krueger, scaring people“.

And boy did he succeed, because anyone who traveled to the port of Menethil knew perfectly well that Angwe was waiting somewhere crouched ready to go after low-level players, since it was a place intended for those with an average level 20 -30, so it was easy to find some prey that could taste the blade of his daggers.

That’s when it occurred to him to found the guild “Servers of Angwe“in the Alliance, so that anyone who was part of it would not be attacked by Angwe himself. However, he was to bear that title under the name that made it clear that he was a servant of this Orc. He even had a character on the other side just to read the reactions of players angry at his behavior.



In the end, time put everyone in their place, because Blizzard didn’t take long to introduce battlefields with patch 1.5, so PvP became more interesting in this game mode and not so much in the open world, because it was where more honor was earned. So Angwe no longer caused the Alliance so much fear.

This fact caused him to realize that he had wasted his life playing this wayso he gave up World of Warcraft, went to college and currently works as a programmer for MMOs, although he refuses to play them. Today there are players who have continued with his legacy and are a real nuisance for their hobby of killing others from the opposite faction, but the situation is not as exaggerated as it was 18 years ago.