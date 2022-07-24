This way you can customize your Linux desktop by taking inspiration from this community where thousands of tuners make it easy for you to configure it

There are users who spend a lot of time customizing the interface of their operating system: from simple aspects such as the desktop background image, the configuration of your taskbar or the type of icons, to much more complex ones, such as those related to window management, terminal configuration or the flow of worked.

This kind of customization, which used to be called deskmoddingand that for some time have been baptized in English as ‘ricing’ (and customizations, ‘rices’), a term that, like the very similar ‘tuning’, also has its origin in the automotive field.

Usually, this kind of customizations are more frequent to find in Unix systems (such as Linux and derivatives of BSD), by a confluence of factors:

‘Philosophical’: users of these systems tend to show greater interest in assuming control of the operation of their system, and not conforming to the default configuration designed by some corporate committee.

Techniques: Since there is no centralized development, the structure of the system is more modular, allowing some tools to be easily replaced by others: thus, there are dozens of desktop environments where Windows, for example, only has one.

Anyone who knows a little about Reddit, the great ‘community of communities’ on the Internet, will know of the existence of a very popular genre that we can call the ‘non-porn porn’, communities like MapPorn, AbandonedPorn or FoodPornin which people get together to post the best images on the subject in question (maps, abandoned places or food, in the examples above).

For the past 11 years, r/unixporn has been a great source of inspiration for hundreds of thousands—perhaps millions—of Unix system users. In this community, people basically share screenshots of their desktops. A bit for exhibitionism —a lifelong “Look what a cool desk I have”—, but also for carrying the open source spirit to the next and logical step: giving access to the world not only to the code of a program, but also to its configuration and/or the way we ‘assemble’ it with the rest of our software.

And it is that most of the posts in r/unixporn share a link in the comments to the repositories where they host your ‘dotfiles’ (i.e. copies of the text files where your software settings are set) and list which ‘themes’ and applications (taskbars, terminal emulators or multiplexers, application launchers…) are shown in the screenshot they just posted, which will help you to reproduce on your own computer the configuration of those desks that make you exclaim ‘I want that for my computer’.

A few examples…

Many users in the community like to combine the applications in text mode with a a certain ‘cyberpunk’ aesthetic to create ‘the typical hacker desktop’ (spoiler: that doesn’t actually exist) that we all hope to meet in the movies. In both cases (1 and 2), thanks to the window manager i3-gaps:



Image by u/jalovisko on r/unixporn.



Image by u/Vista1nik on r/unixporn.

On other occasions, in an exercise in digital nostalgia, users tend to the ‘retro’; here we see a Debian Linux 11 (released in 2021) sporting the 90th aspect of the Solaris operating systemthanks to the use of the veteran —but still updated— CDE desktop environment (and the historical NCSA Mosaic web browser, which was released as open source a few years ago and can run on Linux without much trouble):



Image by u/HexagonWin on r/unixporn.

Of course, sometimes ‘the hacker’ is combined with ‘the retro’ and—voila!—screen with black background and bright green interface.

In short, /r/unixporn is a vindication of the craft against the prefabricated

In other cases, minimalism and aesthetic coherence are chosen, which could require a very careful selection of applications and settings. Here we see an Archcraft Linux installation running the (little-known) Berry window manager alongside the Polybar, the Rofi menu, and various text mode applications:



Image by u/adi1090x on r/unixporn.

In other cases, what is valued is the ability to emulate the look and feel of another operating system. A few years ago, the buzz was to get a look&feel photocopied from macOS. But even the eternal enemy of Unix, Microsoft Windows, is subject to ‘rice’ (remember, something like ‘tuning’) as amazing as the next…

…which is nothing but an Archcraft Linux installation running the OpenBox window manager. And, look, why the programs responsible for the taskbar and the menu are the same as in the previous screenshot (Polybar and Rofi). Who would have thought, right?



Image by u/adi1090x on r/unixporn.

Main Image | by crankenstein101, via r/unixporn