This website allows you to create graphs and maps very easily, with millions of data that are always updated and on many topics.

We have discovered the EP Data website and we are going to tell you how it works because it is very practical and useful and It has a lot of up-to-date information.. Above all, if you have already returned “to school”, to the university or if you have to make reports at work. Graphics can be very useful to illustrate a fact that you want to tell.





Right now, at EP Data you can consult and create graphs from more than 60,800,950 data from different state sources, from autonomous communities and of municipalities. The topics on which you will find updated data are varied: population, employment, housing, sexist violence, unemployment, voting, economy, coronavirus… EpData.es data is constantly updated.





What can be done in EP Data

There are different things you can do within this website. On the one hand, you can find the statistics you are looking for, searching for information from different public and private sources on a wide range of news topics. On the other hand, you can easily create a graph with the data you select. You can choose the graphic style that you like the most and if you don’t find what you are looking for, create your own infographic.

After this, you can share your graphics: use the embed button or download your graphic to share it on your own website. The creators of the website say that if you want to customize your graph or receive the data directly to integrate it into your CMS, you can write to the sales department.

How to use EP Data to get ready-made charts

As we said, there are two options: get graphs that are already made and use them in your reports, writings or websites… or create your own graphs. Let’s see how the first thing works here. It is very simple. choose a topic you are researching. For example, unemployment. When accessing you can indicate from which part of Spain you want the information: autonomous community, specific province, municipality.

When you walk in, EP Data tells you when is the last updated information. Here you see that the unemployment information was updated at the beginning of this same month of September. If you do not indicate a specific region, what you have is the complete information for the entire country. If you want something more specific, you must indicate it in the bar that appears:





For example, sweeping home, I’m going to look for information on Asturias. You do it and EP gives you various information. First you have general data of the current figures and compared with those of the same quarter a year ago. That’s in writing, no graphics. then you have a illustrative scheme where you can see the evolution of the rate of unemployment in Asturias, in comparison with all of Spain and the evolution over the years.





The graph helps you see at a glance that unemployment in Asturias is lower than the national average or that it peaked in 2013 and has been improving since 2018, with ups and downs, for example. If you want more complete information, you have to put your mouse over the graph lines and they give you more specific numbers.

If you keep going down, you have more graphs that give you the information in another way. for example, with bars that shows the year-on-year change in employment or unemploymentthe evolution of youth unemployment, the national unemployment rate with colors in the different autonomous communities, the unemployment rate by sex or the type of contracts that have been made (temporary or indefinite), among others.

If you later want to keep the graph already created, you have different options. You can download the image, download the data or get an embed code which you can then copy onto your website.

Edit the charts

Another option besides downloading or copying the embed code is to edit. Below the chart you are most interested in click on “edit” and here we explain the options you have.





You can change the title and subtitle of the graph, put the colors and range of colors you want, enlarge or reduce its scale size and what is best: if you have a map with data, you can change it to a graph with vertical bars or a table with data. And vice versa. In other words, although the website gives you a graphic format, you can take that data and give it another form in the “design” section.





Within that bar graph (as you can see in the previous image, we turn the map into a graph with a single click) you can select the information on the x-axis and on the y-axis. In this way, you can make a selection from highest to lowest,** instead of by the alphabetical order of the name of the autonomous community**.

If you are not convinced by any of the graphs that they show you at the beginning, there is a search engine on the main page. Write a topic of your interest, in which you are working and put the keyword. This brings up many related results that you can choose from: