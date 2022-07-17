This website allows you to find books and millions of PDFs from all over the Internet

There is a website where you can search for PDF files from all over the Internet. PDF Drive is a free search engine that allows you search, preview and download millions of PDF files on your devices.

This search engine’s crawlers constantly scan the world wide web to add PDF files to their database. In fact, in the event that PDF files are removed from the webthey are also immediately removed from PDF Drive search results.

How the website works





It is a very simple website. A search engine very similar to Google but where you “only” have access to, at the time this article is being written, 78.9 million PDF filesincluding many interesting books (the number varies as the search changes).

When accessing the web, you can search for titles from this week or from these days, or you can also choose to search for them in the search bar with the name of the book or author. The search can be done according to the pages of the PDF content, the year of publication or the language in which it is written.





After doing the search, in the results they tell you the pages of the PDF, the language, the size it occupies (in megabytes or gigas) and the language. When you select a document, you can download it for yourself or send it to someone via email. The download ways is as PDF and also as EPUB or MOB and can also be sent to Kindle.





The website can receive donations to keep running. And he also has profiles on various social networks.

copyright





The same website explains that PDF Drive respects the intellectual property rights of third parties “and expects its users to do the same.” In accordance with the United States Digital Millennium Copyright Act of 1998, PDF Drive can quickly respond to claims of copyright infringement committed using the PDF Drive service.

From PDF Drive, you can visit other websites by following links to those external sites. “We have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation of all the content found on these sites.

Owners of sites and their content may change without notice” and that can lead to places where copyright law is broken.