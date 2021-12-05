This website and its complete set of maps will help you learn a lot about geography: you can spend hours discovering the world

There is no better way to learn geography than traveling the places and more if you guide yourself with a map. But since traveling the world is not so easy and takes a long time, another great easy and enjoyable way to get to know the planet we live on is games.





The interactive games website Interactive Maps is a platform where you can learn about world geography by playing. Its main characteristic is that it is very complete. Have many resources from different parts of the world, to learn about regions, cities, countries, capitals and even rivers or mountains. There are puzzles, naming games and locating games.

How to take advantage of learning with maps in different languages

As soon as you access the web, you will have a list of maps to choose from. To the left of the columns, in red, you can start by choosing the area of ​​the world that interests you the most: Spain, Europe, America, Oceania or any of the other continents. After choosing the geographic region in which you want to experiment, then you have three game options: puzzles, naming games or locating games.

For instance, I choose a map to locate the Spanish coast. Upon accessing, they give you a brief description of the game. In this case they tell us that we have to point out “on the map each one of the coasts for which they ask you. Enlarge or reduce the map with the zoom and adjust its size to the screen of your device. You can also click on the map and drag it to center it. ”

Upon entering, you will be able to change the language of this game. In addition to Spanish, there is usually English, French, Portuguese, Italian, Catalan and other European languages, so you can even take the opportunity to learn more about the world in a language that you like or are learning. To change the language, just go to the lower left corner, where it says ES, click with the mouse and the acronyms of the different languages ​​available for that specific game will appear.





In this case, which is a game to locate, you find yourself in Spain divided into regions. In the top row they tell you what to look for, if you choose what you want to play. And with this you have to get it right. If you choose what you want to study, you just have to click on each region so that the page tells you where you are. You have plus and minus symbols in the upper left corner and there you can load the map or zoom out to see it more clearly.

If you want to go back to the entire list of maps and play another, click on the letter D in the upper left corner, just above the plus and minus.

Results, scoring, forums and other resources

In addition to individual games, you can compete with friends or with strangers, to give more excitement to your experience in Didactalia.

There is also a printable maps section but upon entering, there is no map. so there is probably a problem in that section .. You can pay if you want to save on advertising in games.