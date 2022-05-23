This website created by hackers is making Russian officials waste a lot of time calling each other: this is how this trolling works

The war in the Ukraine has provoked an almost unanimous reaction from support for the kyiv side among the ‘hacktivist’ groups, which have responded to the call by executing all kinds of cyberattacks against the interests of the Kremlin. But not everything is limited to the usual (although no less damaging) DDoS attacks: sometimes, some of these attacks have a great deal of ingenuity and originality behind them.

That is the case of Obfuscated Dreams of Scheherazade, a group of hackers that a few days ago launched a website called WasteRussianTime.today (which roughly translates as WasteRussianTime.today) with a curious “civil resistance” proposal: users who press the call icon will start a call between random Russian officials and will be able to hear the conversationwhile both interlocutors try to clarify who has called whom and why.

How and why?

The operation is simple: in recent weeks they have been collecting phones of politicians, military and public employees of the Duma and several ministries and, every time a call is made from their website, a bot is responsible for making the call in such a way that both think that it is the other who is calling them. And why do something like that?

“If you’re on the phone, you can’t drop bombs, you can’t coordinate soldiers, you can’t plan an invasion. It creates a little bit of chaos to the Russian government turmoil.”

The website encourages you to call, even if you’re not Russian and don’t understand what they’re saying (callers can’t hear you or know who you are either), because “that way you still block the lines.” However, they make it clear that even if no one pressed the call button, the bot would still make random calls every so often.

Today, the web has reached 2000 calls in half an houra great success for the promoters of the initiative that shows its impact, but that has caused the calls to not work right now:

WOW! 2000 calls in half an hour and we didn’t even properly announce that the doors are open! You are amazing!! And still, you sweet little time wasters, the rush was too much – we will now need to cool down our machines. https://t.co/7oZ1UPtacG — The Obfuscated Dreams of Scheherazade (@ringringrussia) May 23, 2022

“We’re very sorry that all of this doesn’t work with the power and speed of big company product launches. But that makes sense: it’s not a product launch.” “We ourselves are entering a completely new terrain, a non-violent intervention carried out with technical resources that we are learning to adapt as we go.”

Certainly, using official numbers as the source of the supposed call means that in many cases the other recipient of the ‘trolling’ does not distrust it (or, even distrusting, cannot help but answer). As long as the phone numbers used are correct (and members of Obfuscated Dreams of Scheherazade have encouraged their website visitors to contribute more), there is little Russia can do in the face of this annoying initiative.

Of course, its impact as a way to stop the war on Ukrainian territory is already more debatable.