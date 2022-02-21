This website has created a copy of Earth in the metaverse, and there are already people squatting and speculating on houses that do not belong to them

Maybe your savings are not enough to buy a 100 m² plot of land in the real world, but you can get a plot in the metaverse. Next Earth is a German platform that offers a copy of Planet Earth divided into plots of 100 meters that are for sale. And that they allow you to buy a piece of land in the place that you like the most in the world, but this time in a world based on Blockchain.

The fact is that it is no joke: investors have already started buying land in the best located places in cities and almost as if they were telling us about gentrification in the real world, a few users own a large part of the buildings in a city. What differs from reality is that here they are “occupying” the houses for a different motivation: to later speculate within the real estate world of the metaverse.

Something like that they give us a new world and we decide to do the same with it as with the one we already have. We talk a lot about the emptied Spain, but we would empty it again and concentrate it in a few cities. On the Planet of the Metaverse, the countries with the most expensive properties They are the Vatican, Monaco and Gibraltar.

What are NFTs and why does a kitten avatar SELL for $115.00

Real estate speculation in a parallel world





In real life there would be no way to buy a plot of land in the Vatican, but the Holy See should not worry that even if they buy their territories in a blockchain Metaverse, no one is going to take anything away from them. They remain as two parallel universes. The same thing happens to everyone: if you see that the place where your house is located someone has bought the land, nothing will happen to you. It has no legal implication, because there is no public administration that supports itbut still there are people spending a lot of money.

In fact, the NFTs you purchase can be resold on OpenSea (one of the platforms that supports this idea, as you can see on the website itself). But remember, as we have already published so many times, an NFT does not give you rights associated with an object, a work of art or a property (just like if you buy a copy of a book).

Therefore, having the NFT of your house will not change anything, although yes it can help you to speculate and try to resell a place, in case the flute sounds and some investor wants to pay you for a piece of land more than what you have spent. Weirder stories have been seen in the NFT world.

In the future, when we can truly access the world of the Metaverse, this type of platform dreams that if many people use augmented reality glasses to navigate Parallel Planets, plot owners can make money by renting a space so that a brand put up a billboard, for example.

How can you buy your property or know what yours costs

Enter Next Earth and click on “Buy Land”. The tool is very well done, really, with quality maps. At lateral search engine you can indicate which location you are looking for. If you want to know what the plot where your house is located costs, you can easily enter your address. Or the place in the world that you like and that remains free. You will see that the earth is divided into squares.

The prices appear in USDT than in the name given to the Theter, a cryptocurrency of those baptized as a stablecoin. Next Earth works with MATIC and the most famous buildings in each city have a very high price. When you select a space, they will tell you if it is available or if it is already purchased. In the second case, they tell you the name of the owner (virtual name).