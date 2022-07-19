This website helps you find houses to stay for free around the world (especially Europe), in exchange for taking care of cats or dogs

Last year we already reviewed five websites that allow us to stay all over the world for free or in exchange for some help, thanks to the concept of collaborative economy. And also, facing this hot summer of 2022, we reviewed different online services that can help us organize cheap trips even if we do it at the last minute.

Well, we have just discovered a new website that is gold for those of us who love animals. On the one hand, this page allows us find houses to stay for free, most of the time alone (that is, without having to live with the owner of the house as it happens in other collaborative economy services), in exchange for taking care of cats or dogs.

On the other hand, if you have pets in your home and you want to go on vacation and leave someone to take care of your pets, you can use this website. This way you avoid making your relatives dizzy or having to leave your pet in a nursery outside your home.

It’s called Trusted Housesitters and in this article we explain how it works. From the outset we tell you that, although it is a global service, most of the houses you will find they are located in Europe and the United States, which are the places where the service is most popular. That is, you can search all over the world but outside these regions you will have few options to find what you are looking for.

The service is paid, but unlike AirBnb, where you pay in each accommodation, as is done in each hotel, you pay an annual plan that gives you access to houses and plans for all web users. That means that no one is connected to the network to earn money. But because of a belief in this mode of collaborative economy.

How to stay for free with Trusted Housekeepers





The first thing you have to do is register and give your personal data. If the website is called carers of trusted homes, it is because, after your visits to your future destinations, you will be able to leave references of the houses and pets that you are going to take care of and the owners of those pets will also be able to comment on you to give confidence to other people.

The web it’s only in english. If you don’t speak this language, you can use a translator like Google Translate or Deepl or use an extension for Firefox or Chrome that translates the page for you.

If you have the flexibility to move around the world (now with teleworking, more and more people have that freedom) and you want to spend some time getting to know a place, after registering on the website, you have to click on “find a house sit”. You may choose that you would go “anywhere” and let yourself be surprised by all the offer. Or choose a country, city or town. For example, I am going to look for a house in Italian Tuscany.

The next step is to indicate your availability. It can be “anytime” (whenever) or in the next month, next two months or more in the long term. I’m going to pick the latter and look for something by the end of the year. You can also do a search according to the map.





In the filter you can also indicate the duration of your visit (if you only want to be away for 15 days, or it can be months or you are open to needs) and you can select the pets that you are willing or willing to take care of. You can choose if you want dogs or cats, but also if you could take care of farm animals, fish, reptiles or small pets such as rabbits. You can also indicate what local attractions the town where you want to stay must have. For example, if you want it to have a beach, a mountain or to be a city or very close to the city.

Depending on all your filters, they will show you the results with detailed information about the house, the pets and animals to take care of, the type of care they need (for example, if the cats are house cats and just need a lot of pampering or if they need a harness to walk or how many times you have to take the dogs for a walk). Also information about homeowners and other people’s ratings who have previously been taking care of those pets and houses.

Find people to take care of your pets in your absences





The process is similar if you have pets or farm animals and you need to go on a trip and you don’t want to take these animals out of their environment. you can offer your house to travelers to stayfollowing your care instructions, and for the time you need.

Pulse about “Find a petsitter”. You have to indicate in which city you live. Also the pets you have. And after this it will ask you to include your credentials to access or open an account. You can search for “kangaroos” of animals that are nearby and also for others that live outside of your region, but intend to travel.

And, for example, so I can find that near my city there is a user who says that she is a pet/house sitter “It is the best way to combine everything I like: animals, travelingmeet new people and places.