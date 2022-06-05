This website helps you write emails in English (and other languages) much better than with Google Translate

English for many people can be a big problem. But it is a reality that on numerous occasions you have to face this when contacting a company that does not have a customer service in Spanish. Even so, before you panic, you should know that on the internet there are numerous tools to help you on a daily basis. And oddly enough, there are also tools that will help you write emails intelligently with everything you need in English or any other language.

Surely you have thought of using the Google translator, which is the escape route that anyone has at hand. But it is that beyond the language to be used, different aspects must also be taken into account, such as the composition of the sentences or the presentation of the email itself. This is something that the Google translator cannot do, since it will literally translate a text that you enter. But this changes completely with Rytr, the website that we are going to discover today.

Rytr, a secretary writing your emails

On the internet you can find the Rytr service, which through a simple phrase you will write an email ready to send. As you can imagine, this is a website that is especially focused on artificial intelligence. When entering it, you will simply have to register, either with email or any type of social network.





Once this is done, it will ask you for different translation parameters. The first is the language that you will want to be reflected in the text of the email. In our case we propose English, but there are a large number of languages ​​available so that it not only serves as a translator, but also as a help to express yourself through email. And secondly, it is important to select the email tone. In this way, artificial intelligence will be able to choose harsher or softer words in the body of the email. This is something that will depend on the context of the message, although we recommend an assertive expression.

Next, they are simply going to have to enter keywords of the objective of the email. For example, you can put “cancel an order” or “check the status of an order”. The only important thing in this case is that the focus of the email is correctly established and that it is as concise as possible. This will allow artificial intelligence to interpret it correctly and give an appropriate response. Likewise, so that you have a greater number of options to choose from, it is important to choose 3 versions.





Choose the email you like best, and all this for free

Once you have done all these steps, you will finally have several email templates with their corresponding subjects at your disposal on the screen. It will be written in this case in the email that you have previously selected, but you will not be able to automatically copy and paste into the body of the email what are you going to send In this case, throughout the body of the email there will be different brackets with personalized information that you must complete. The most typical in this case is the name of the recipient, the name of a product or the order number.





But what can attract you most in this case is that it is an application that it will never ask you for a payment to be able to use it in a user-level way. In other words, if you are a user who does not need to create large emails for many companies, you can use the tool countless times without paying a single euro. But if you need to have a greater professionalism, you are going to have to get one of their plans that extends the limits that are available much more.