This website is a universal decryptor and solver of encrypted messages, puns, mathematical operations…

We call ‘Swiss Army Knives’ the tools, physical or not, that make it easier for us to have a wide range of tools at hand -small but useful- of related topics. Thus, in software, Microsoft PowerToys, DevToys or NirLauncher fall into that category. In web pages, an example of this would be Online Convert, the ‘Swiss army knife of file conversion’. Another magnificent example would be the website that concerns us today.

dCode is a free website (in English and French) that has been building a compendium of “tools for encryption and decryption, texts, cheating on word games, solving puzzles and treasure hunts, etc.” for 13 years now.but such a brief description hardly allows us to glimpse its potential.

Its creator introduces himself as “an engineer, webmaster and, above all, a great enthusiast of puzzle games, a fan of cryptography, a player of word games and games in general” and, thanks to his experience, has been developing (today, with the collaboration of a large Discord community) tools that allow processes to be automated search in word games, decryption of secret messages, etc.

Best of all, each tool usually includes, under the data entry form, a section of frequently asked questions to explain the theme of it and how it works. For that alone, the website already deserves to be among our favorites.

The website offers a section —which we encourage you to visit— listing each and every one of its tools divided into many categoriesbut we can highlight some of them by grouping them into four main themes:

game solver

Do you have in hand a game designed to find out phrases or words – such as, for example, a Wordle or a Wheel of Fortune panel -, which you would like to being able to indicate the letters that you already have and those that have already been discarded? Similarly, you can find solvers for games like Sudoku, Lingo, Scrabble or ‘4 Pics 1 Word’.

Or, simply, search for words that fit certain criteria. Most of the tools in this category have the option to use Spanish dictionaries (and several other languages).





cryptography tools

Decode encrypted messages was the primary purpose of this websiteand has a huge library of scripts to encode and decode texts using all kinds of cryptography techniques standard, from the historic Caesar cipher to more contemporary examples like SHA-512 or RSA. And if you don’t know what type of encryption the text you are interested in has undergone, don’t worry: dCode also has an encryption identifier.





Code and alphabet tools

Do you want to be able to translate a text between the Latin alphabet and Morse or Braille? maybe generate barcodes or QR? Or make a conversion between musical notations? Well, you can find all of this in dCode.





math tools

¿Resolver equations? Done. decompose numbers into prime factors? The same. Calculate irreducible fractions? By discounted. Simplify boolean expressions? Covered. Find the mean or the median of a series of numbers? Obviously.