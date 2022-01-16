This website puts you to the test and tells you how good you are by calculating one minute in your head

Of useless websites and sites to kill time the Internet is full, some so absurd that they are extremely funny, and others whose simplicity reminds us that the Internet that many of us loved still exists, although sometimes it may not seem like it.

“Just a minute!” is a perfect example of this. We can say that it is a completely useless website and that it serves to literally waste time: a minute to be more exact… although this depends on you, and therein lies the grace.

The Test Your Microwave Trained You To Do





That, you enter the web of “Just a minute!” and press the space bar to start. The goal is simple: how well you can estimate a minute in your head.

Once you start, the web will try to distract you a bit by asking if you’re ready, or doing comments fools like this whole thing in general. But that is the point, today we are not talking about productivity precisely.





At the end you will see a graph with your results, including your margin of error, and where you are on the curve relative to others who have taken the test. You can also share your result on social networks with one click.

On average most people seem to be pretty good at calculating a minute, with a large percentage estimating between 55 and 65 seconds, a pretty decent result that the microwave screen probably trained us for all those times we saw it waiting for popcorn and such.

‘Just a Minute!’ is a project by Jinay Jain, a programmer who is into data science and AI, and who has other much more useful projects to check out, in case wasting your time is enough for today.