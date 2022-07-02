This website shows you where you can charge your electric car throughout Spain: with rates, power and plug type

The electric car is gaining more and more strength in our country thanks to the fact that we have better batteries and that more and more brands are betting on this type of vehicle. But although it is painted as something really positive, on many occasions problems can be detected, such as charging points in a journey. This can be solved with an itinerary in which all the charging points that exist on the route or in the destination city are controlled.





In the Spanish geography every time more charging points can be found. Although the most famous may be the Tesla superchargers, there are many other companies that provide a similar service on the road and also at the destination, as you will be able to verify.

Electromaps, the best charger visualizer

In the event that you do not want to focus on a single brand of chargers, Electromaps map is the best. It is one of the most complete websites regarding the nNumber of chargers that can be integrated throughout the Spanish geography with data referring to the price of the load or the opinions of other people. In the upper part it integrates a search engine to be able to search in a specific location, although if you are not going to be able to move with the mouse all over the map.





But the really interesting thing about this page is the ability to filter them. It is a reality that sometimes these charging points may not work correctly or not know if they are being occupied. That is why, in the filters you will be able to select to show the points in real time. This means that they will be in constant communication with the web and you will be able to know at all times by clicking on one if it is working or broken, as well as if someone is recharging.

All this information is obtained by clicking on a loading point on the map where you will see the power, the type of plug that can be found, the photos, the evaluation and also the price in some cases. This makes it all the necessary information for anyone who has an electric car. The exact address will also be found to be able to enter it in your Google Maps itinerary, for example.





In addition to this real-time filter, others can also be found. You will have the option of choose the type of plug your car has, or the power you need for that very moment. Likewise, by requiring an account to have access to all this data, you will be able to include the chargers that you like the most in favorites. Keep in mind that you have applications available in the App Store and the Play Store.