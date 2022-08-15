This website tells you which Spanish-speaking part of the world you are from according to how you speak Spanish… and yes, it is correct

Today we are going to discover a website that is capable of knowing where in the Spanish-speaking world you were born (or are living) according to how do you use spanish in your day to day. The one who writes here has been perfectly successful.





The website dialects of Spanish has compiled in a test the different ways in which people who speak this language, all over the world, we can use verbs, adverbs and other forms of language. It takes less than 5 minutes to answer the nearly 30 questions that appear.

eye! Keep in mind that no one is asking you to be a scholar of the RAE academy. You don’t have to look for the most precise or correct form in your answers, just choose what you would say when you are talking day by day with your close people. And also keep in mind that it only speaks Spanish, not the other languages ​​(official or not) that we speak within Spain or other regions where Spanish is the dominant language.

Learn more about Spanish





This app has been designed to detect and predict some general and characteristic features of all the dialects of the Spanish-speaking world. The objective of the Dialects of Spanish project is to obtain information on the diverse way of speaking our language, as explained by its creators.

It is a non-profit web-app designed to learn about the current variation of the Spanish language. It has been created by different scholars. After a series of questions about your own dialect may know a bit more about the distributionthe loss and conservation of certain phenomena, the innovation that occurs in the language and the effects that social mobility and migration processes have on Spanish in the 21st century.

You enter this link and start responding. There are questions like “how do you answer the phone when someone calls you”, the use of the plural of verbs or the way to use the articles for certain nouns.

In the end it can hit you (there is a good chance that it will hit you). It gives you three options of where the test has concluded you can be. And then, to help the creators of the web get to know Spanish speakers better, you can say if you live in that place, if you were born there or if you grew up there.

This project it is also created for dialects of English and Swiss German.